San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2026) - Casa Del Mar | A BR Printers Company is pleased to announce that the company will be participating in TechCon SoCal 2026. This year's event will be held May 22, 23 at the San Diego State University in San Diego, California.

Casa Del Mar | A BR Printers Company will be showcasing Casa del Mar, a leader in logo-driven apparel, promotional products, and brand experience solutions, announced today that it will represent at TechCon 2026, one of the world's premier technology and innovation conferences. The company will spotlight how branded merchandise can drive brand awareness, support new product launches, and strengthen employee appreciation initiatives for organizations across the tech sector.At TechCon 2026, Casa del Mar will unveil its newest collection of premium promotional and apparel items, featuring sustainable apparel, smart desk accessories, and event-ready merchandise engineered for maximum visibility, everyday utility, and long-term brand recall. at the event's technology exhibition.

TechCon SoCal, produced by TechCon Global, is a leading technology and innovation event that brings together investors, founders, thought leaders, and industry experts. The 2026 program features keynotes, panel discussions, fireside discussions, and demos on emerging technologies shaping the future of business.

Attendees interested in learning more about TechCon SoCal 2026 or registering for the conference can visit here.

About Casa Del Mar | A BR Printers Company

Casa del Mar is a San Diego based creative and operational partner specializing in logo-driven apparel, promotional products, and brand experience solutions. With a focus on quality, compliance, and culture-building, Casa del Mar supports organizations across the tech space and other industries in creating meaningful, memorable brand touchpoints.

About TechCon Global:

TechCon Global is a leading organization founded in 2019, dedicated to connecting entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders through high-impact innovation events. We empower innovation and foster investment ecosystems that drive sustainable growth and meaningful change worldwide. Our programs blend operator insight with a practical innovation approach, supported by mentors, acurated innovation platform, and access to business investors for startups. Driven by purpose and passion, we continue to expand our reach, uniting bold thinkers, visionary founders, and impact-driven investors, guided by a consistent innovation approach that turns ideas into outcomes.

Source: TechCon Global