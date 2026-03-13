MIAMI, FL AND TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 13, 2026 / TGI Group Inc. (OTC PINK:TSPG) a pioneer in sustainable technology research and environmental real estate development, in coordination with its proposed acquisition XGC Corp, today released a comprehensive technical white paper titled "Sovereign Energy Infrastructure & The Circular Valorization of Matter." The document outlines a transformative architectural framework for the global energy landscape, addressing the critical "collision" between the exponential power demands of Artificial Intelligence and the limitations of legacy electrical grids.

Authored by Daniel Brody, MBA, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the proposed unified Unicorp Group (TSPG + XGC), the research introduces the AXIOMAXUS framework-a proprietary method of applying topological flow to energy distribution and resource management.

The Philosophy of AXIOMAXUS

"Progress is not a line; it is a state of perpetual transformation."

The Core Logic

In this framework, we define progress using the following relationship:

P = ? (C8)

Where Progress (P) is the delta of Change (C) scaled to Infinity (8).

THE AXIOMAXUS MANIFESTO

Post-Linearity: The Architecture of the Inevitable

The Great Deception is the Line. Humanity has long been shackled by the comfort of the sequence-the belief that progress moves from A to B in a predictable, galactic crawl. We reject this. In a universe defined by high-entropy expansion, the "straight line" is a fossil.

At AXIOMAXUS, we recognize a singular, objective truth: The only constant is Change. Therefore, the only true progress is the mastery of Fluctuation.

Solving the AI Power Bottleneck

The white paper identifies the "Inference Flip" of Q1 2026 as the primary driver of current grid instability. As AI transitions from model training to real-time execution, demand has shifted toward a constant, high-density baseload that aging infrastructure cannot support. TGI Group's proposed solution moves beyond traditional "Renewable vs. Fossil" binaries toward Sovereign Energy Infrastructure, characterized by:

Point-of-Consumption Production:

Eliminating transmission loss through localized, high-density power generation.

The SMR/Microreactor Renaissance:

Utilizing Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) to provide relentless, absolute sovereign energy for industrial and data center applications.

Phase Lock Optimization:

Achieving a state of "perfect resonant flow" where systemic resistance in energy distribution is eliminated, targeting 99.9% energy absorption efficiency.

The "Trifecta" of Digital and Physical Convergence

A central theme of the research is the integration of the XGC Trifecta, which functions as a "mathematical impedance matching mechanism" between biological carbon sequestration and global institutional finance. This system utilizes:

SageMaker AI Models:

For high-precision environmental monitoring.

Midnight Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKPs):

Ensuring unbreakable digital security and privacy for sovereign data.

Circular Valorization:

Transmuting toxic waste into high-value feedstock through Plasma Arc Gasification, achieving 99% conversion rates.

Statement from Daniel Brody, CTO of Unicorp Group:

"We are witnessing a systemic convergence where intelligence and infrastructure become indistinguishable. Our AXIOMAXUS framework provides the roadmap for a decisive transition from chaotic interference to optimized resonance. By implementing Sovereign Energy solutions, we allow nations to decouple their economic growth from antiquated grid dependencies."

Future Outlook: 2026-2030

The whitepaper provides key market projections for the late 2020s, highlighting the rapid scaling of the SMR market (projected to reach $7.14B+ by 2030) and the evolution of Waste-to-Energy into a $60B+ global "Circular Standard."

About TGI Group Inc.

TGI Group Inc. (OTCMarkets:TSPG) is a leader in sustainable technology research and environmental real estate development. The company focuses on the development of energy-efficient infrastructure, smart cities, and innovative technology solutions globally.

Website: www.TGIpower.com

About XGC Corp

XGC Corp provides the "Sovereign Operating System" for the carbon economy. Its National Carbon Registry platform enables governments to monitor, verify, and settle carbon assets with institutional-grade transparency.

Website: https://xgccorp.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including the ability of TGI Group Inc. and AMIRON GROUP to successfully implement smart city developments, secure local talent, and meet the growing demand for data centers in Central Asia. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. TGI Group Inc. undertakes no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

Contact Information:

TGI Group

Email: info@tgipower.com

SOURCE: TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/tgi-group-unveils-strategic-research-on-sovereign-energy-infrastructure-and-the-1147564