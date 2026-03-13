Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2026) - NCM Asset Management Ltd. ("NCM"), the manager of a strategically focused group of public mutual funds, alternative investment funds, and related products and services, announced plans to merge NCM Global Income Balanced Portfolio into NCM Global Equity Balanced Portfolio and NCM Core International into NCM Global Income Growth Class (the "Mergers") and to change the investment objective of NCM Global Equity Balanced Portfolio (the "Investment Objective Change"), subject to securityholder approval. If approved, NCM Global Income Balanced Portfolio and NCM Core International (the "Terminating Funds") will merge into NCM Global Equity Balanced Portfolio and NCM Global Income Growth Class (the "Continuing Funds"), respectively.

The proposed mergers are designed to simplify and streamline NCM's platform for advisors and investors.

NCM announced that the special securityholder meetings of the Terminating Funds and NCM Global Equity Balanced Portfolio called to consider the Mergers and the Investment Objective Change (the "Meetings") have been scheduled on or about May 15, 2026. If the requisite approvals are obtained, it is anticipated that the Mergers and Investment Objective Change will be implemented on or about May 22, 2026.

In advance of the Meetings, a notice-and-access document will be mailed on April 17, 2026, to securityholders of record as at April 2, 2026. The notice-and-access document will describe the various ways in which securityholders can obtain a copy of a management information circular that contains full details of the proposed changes. The notice-and-access document and management information circular will also be available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

A meeting of the Independent Review Committee ("IRC") of the funds was held on March 6, 2026, to review the Mergers and the IRC determined that the Mergers, if implemented, will achieve a fair and reasonable result for the funds.

Pursuant to the proposed mergers, the Continuing Funds will acquire all or substantially all of the net assets of the Terminating Funds and securityholders of each of the Terminating Funds will exchange their securities of the Terminating Fund for the corresponding series of securities of the Continuing Fund such that securityholders of the Terminating Funds will become securityholders of the Continuing Funds. As soon as reasonably possible following completion of the proposed mergers, the Terminating Funds will be terminated. All costs and expenses associated with the proposed mergers will be borne by NCM.

Changes to Investment Objectives

Subject to obtaining securityholder approval, NCM Global Equity Balanced Portfolio will change its investment objectives as indicated below, be renamed NCM Global Balanced Retirement Fund and change its Canadian Investment Funds Standards Committee (CIFSC) category from Global Equity Balanced to Global Neutral Balanced.

Current Investment Objectives Proposed Investment Objectives



The Fund is designed to provide investors with long term capital appreciation and some current income by investing, directly or indirectly through investments in underlying funds, in a diversified portfolio of equity securities and fixed-income securities from anywhere in the world.



The Fund is designed to provide investors with long term capital appreciation and some current income by investing, directly or indirectly through investments in underlying funds, ETFs, equity securities and fixed income securities from anywhere in the world.

Securityholders of the Terminating Funds will have the right to redeem securities of, and make switches out of, the funds up to the close of business on the business day prior to the effective date of the Mergers.

Please visit www.ncminvestments.com for more details about NCM and its investment products. For the complete disclosure record of the NCM Group of Funds, please visit www.sedarplus.ca .

About NCM - NCM Asset Management Ltd.

For over 20 years, NCM has been one of Canada's leaders in actively managed investment products. With a family of actively managed funds, NCM has earned multiple awards recognizing its investment success. NCM is a Canadian investment firm with offices in Calgary and Toronto, distributing retail mutual funds and related products and services to Canadian investors, through a third party distribution channel. (www.ncminvestments.com)

For further information or assistance, please contact:

NCM - NCM Asset Management Ltd.

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Source: NCM Asset Management Ltd.