Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2026) - Numinus Wellness Inc. (TSX: NUMI) (OTC: NUMIF) ("Numinus" or the "Company"), a mental health care company focused on innovative behavioral health treatments with a focus on safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, is providing a corporate update.

Corporate Update

Over the past year, Numinus has undertaken a strategic transformation to streamline its operations and focus on its core business lines. As part of this process, the Company completed the sale of its U.S. wellness clinics, initiated the wind-down of certain non-operating subsidiaries, and implemented leadership changes, including a transition in the Chief Financial Officer role in early 2025.

Following these initiatives, Numinus is now focused on two primary operating segments: its clinical trial site network and practitioner training platform.

The Company's clinical trial sites continue to support psychedelic drug development programs and have participated in more than twenty clinical studies to date. Cedar Clinical Research remains active in supporting industry-sponsored trials evaluating next-generation mental health treatments.

Numinus Training also continues to expand its global practitioner education programs. To date, more than 2,500 practitioners have participated in the Company's training programs, including over 800 research therapists trained to support psychedelic clinical trials. In 2025, the Company expanded its training programs to support drug development sponsors, further strengthening its role within the emerging psychedelic drug development ecosystem.

These businesses have continued to operate and grow through the Company's transformation and, together with the Company's clinical operations intellectual property and experience in psychedelic-assisted care delivery, positions the Company for future opportunities within the evolving mental health sector.

Audit, Regulatory Update and TSX Delisting Review

Following the recently announced change of auditors, the Company is working diligently to complete the audit of its financial statements for the year ended August 31, 2025 (the "2025 Audit"), to permit the filing of those financial statements, together with related filings, as soon as practicable.

The 2025 Audit remains in progress. Completion of the 2025 Audit should enable the Company to complete and file the reports and other disclosures required for Numinus to be current with its continuous disclosure obligations and then apply for the revocation of the current cease trade order (the "CTO") issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC").

The Company has been advised that the Toronto Stock Exchange initiated a delisting review of the Company, which commenced in November 2025. The TSX requirements against which Numinus is being reviewed are those relating to financial condition and operating results, the discontinuance or divestiture of a substantial portion of operations, disclosure requirements and change of business.

With respect to both the CTO and the delisting review by the TSX, the Company is prioritizing the completion of the 2025 Audit as a necessary step for achieving progress on both matters. When those audited financial statements are filed, or ready to be filed, with their related reports, the Company will then be in a position to reinitiate its work with the BCSC, other securities commissions, other securities regulators towards having the CTO lifted, and responding to the delisting review by the TSX and otherwise pursuing arrangements that will permit Canadian trading of the Company's shares to resume.

The Company will provide further updates on these matters as material developments occur.

2026 AGM

The Company acknowledges that it did not hold its annual general meeting of shareholders in respect of the year ended August 31, 2025, by the applicable deadline of February 28, 2026, that applies under TSX rules. While that meeting has not yet been scheduled, Numinus intends to schedule the meeting and announce its date once the 2025 Audit is complete and substantial progress has been made towards the revocation of the CTO.

Outlook

The Company's transformation over the past year has positioned Numinus to focus on its core capabilities in clinical research and practitioner education within the emerging field of psychedelic-assisted therapies.

Numinus is currently evaluating a range of strategic initiatives aimed at strengthening its balance sheet and supporting future growth. These initiatives may include pursuing financing opportunities, strategic partnerships, new business initiatives, and potential mergers or acquisitions.

The Company expects to provide additional updates regarding its strategic direction following completion of the audit and the revocation of the CTO.

Numinus remains committed to supporting the development of innovative mental health treatments through its clinical research infrastructure, practitioner training programs, and extensive operational experience in psychedelic-assisted care delivery, while positioning the Company to create long-term value for shareholders.

About Numinus

Numinus Wellness Inc. (TSX: NUMI) (OTC: NUMIF) helps people to heal and be well through the development and delivery of innovative mental health care and access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies. The Numinus model - including psychedelic research and training - is at the forefront of a transformation aimed at healing rather than managing symptoms for depression, anxiety, trauma, pain and substance use. At Numinus, we are leading the integration of psychedelic-assisted therapies into mainstream clinical practice and building the foundation for a healthier society.

Learn more at www.numinusnetwork.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

SOURCE Numinus Wellness Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs regarding future performance are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "does not expect", "is expected", "believes", "intends", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "believes" or variations of these words, expressions or statements, that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be" taken, will occur or will be realized. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other known and unknown factors that could cause actual results, events or developments to differ materially from the results, events or developments expected and expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These and other risk factors are outlined in our annual information form dated July 25, 2025, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. These factors should be carefully considered, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Despite the Company's efforts to identify the main risk factors that could cause actual measures, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, other risk factors may cause measures, events or developments to materially differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to revise forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new facts or any other reason, except as required by applicable laws.

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Source: Numinus Wellness Inc.