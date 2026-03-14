Tianci International Inc.: Tianci International, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Quarter Ended January 31, 2026

HONG KONG, HK AND RENO, NV / ACCESS Newswire / March 13, 2026 / Tianci International, Inc. (the "Company" or "Tianci"), a global logistics service provider specializing in ocean freight forwarding, today announced its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2026.

Second Fiscal Quarter 2026 Highlights:

Revenue increased, quarter-to-quarter, by 87%, as global logistics revenue increased by 22% and was complemented by revenue of $1,315,855 resulting from our initial entry into the market for mineral ores.

General and administrative expenses increased from $1,999,225 in the quarter ended January 31, 2025 to $3,794,374 in the quarter ended January 31, 2026. As a result, the Company incurred a net loss of $417,124 in the quarter ended January 31, 2026, an increased loss compared to the quarter ended January 31, 2025.

Financial Results

Revenue from logistics operations for the quarter ended January 31, 2026, which represented 65% of the Company's overall revenue in that period, increased by 22% from the revenue generated by logistics operations during the quarter ended January 31, 2025. However, the cost of that revenue increased by 26% from the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 to the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, as demand for logistics services waned due to concerns about the implementation of tariffs, while shipping companies in the Southeast Asia market increased their pricing in an effort to offset the decline in demand for their services. As a result of the increase in cost of revenue, the Company's gross profit margin attributable to logistics operations decreased from 3.6% in the quarter ended January 31, 2025 to 3.5% in the quarter ended January 31, 2026, and decreased from 5.0% for the six months ended January 31, 2025 to 2.5% for the six months ended January 31, 2026.

To reduce the effect of declining demand in the Southeast Asia market, the Company intends to reorient its focus towards long-distance shipping lines, which generally produce higher profit margins. As one particular effort toward that reorientation, the Company has been accumulating an inventory of bulk chrome and manganese ore for the purpose of entering into the global commodity trade arena, and completed its initial mineral sales during the six months ended January 31, 2026. Those sales yielded $1,821,320 in revenue and a gross profit margin of 12.0%. By applying its core resource control capabilities and supply chain integration strengths with an in-house demand for shipping services, the Company looks to release itself from dependence on local demand for shipping services.

We recorded a net loss of $417,124 for the quarter ended January 31, 2026, primarily due to a 170% increase in general and administrative expenses arising from most aspects of our operations. Our bottom line net loss for the second quarter of $417,124, therefore, represented an increase of 276% in our quarterly net loss.

Our operations during the six months ended January 31, 2026 reduced our cash balance by $1,682,251 to $723,101. In addition to our net loss of $685,998, the greater portion of that cash drain was attributable to the increase of $561,754 in our accounts receivable. At January 31, 2026 our working capital was $2,506,100, a decline of $399,501 during the six months ended January 31, 2026.

About Tianci International, Inc.

Tianci International Inc., through its subsidiary Roshing, provides global logistics services specializing in ocean freight forwarding, including container and bulk goods shipping. Operating under an asset-light model, Roshing's logistics solutions are tailored to meet the diverse needs of its customers across the Asia-Pacific, including Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, and Vietnam.

Starting in the current fiscal year, Roshing has expanded into global trade of bulk chrome and manganese ore by sourcing high-grade minerals directly from resource-rich regions for resale. Roshing intends to utilize optimized bulk vessel and container shipping, and provide end-to-end supply chain solutions for metallurgical and steelmaking customers.

Beyond logistics and mineral sales, Roshing generates revenue from the sale of electronic parts and business consulting services.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: tianci-ciit.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. The Company encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results that are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Tianci International, Inc.

Investor Relations

Email: ir@rqscapital.com

Financial Summary Tables

The following financial information should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and accompanying notes filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 10-Q for the period ended January 31, 2026, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov and in the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.tianci-ciit.com.

TIANCI INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(EXPRESSED IN UNITED STATES DOLLARS)

January 31, July 31, 2026 2025 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 723,101 $ 2,405,352 Accounts receivable 561,753 - Prepayment and other current assets 777,767 382,554 Inventory 516,536 215,346 Total current assets 2,579,157 3,003,252 Other assets: Lease security deposit 21,518 23,174 Lease right-of-use asset 89,586 119,545 Total non-current assets 111,104 142,719 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,690,261 $ 3,145,971 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,038 $ 18,554 Income taxes payable - 16,117 Lease liability-current 65,362 57,903 Accrued liabilities and other payables 4,657 5,077 Total current liabilities 73,057 97,651 Lease liability - noncurrent 28,285 61,403 Total liabilities 101,342 159,054 Commitments and contingencies - - Stockholders' equity: Series A Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 80,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2026 and July 31, 2025 - - Series B Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 80,000 shares authorized; 0 and 80,000 shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2026 and July 31, 2025, respectively - 8 Undesignated preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 19,920,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 25,331,803 and 16,531,803 shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2026 and, July 31, 2025, respectively 2,533 1,653 Additional paid-in capital 6,132,633 5,845,505 Accumulated deficit (3,530,856 ) (2,862,860 ) Total stockholders' equity attributable to TIANCI INTERNATIONAL, INC. 2,604,310 2,984,306 Non-controlling interest (15,391 ) 2,611 Total stockholders' equity 2,588,919 2,986,917 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,690,261 $ 3,145,971

TIANCI INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(EXPRESSED IN UNITED STATES DOLLARS)

For the three months ended January 31, For the six months ended January 31, 2026 2025 2026 2025 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) OPERATING REVENUES Global logistics services $ 2,531,360 $ 2,070,083 $ 5,747,241 $ 4,829,776 Sale of minerals 1,315,855 - 1,821,320 - Other revenue 37,469 9,120 134,350 230,367 Total Operating Revenues 3,884,684 2,079,203 7,702,911 5,060,143 COST OF REVENUES Global logistics services 2,522,643 1,995,569 5,604,300 4,586,434 Cost of minerals 1,260,538 - 1,601,690 - Other revenue 11,193 3,656 22,360 165,300 Total Cost of Revenues 3,794,374 1,999,225 7,228,350 4,751,734 Gross profit 90,310 79,978 474,561 308,409 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 45,170 15,036 89,580 100,224 General and administrative 462,264 171,211 1,070,912 431,604 Total operating expenses 507,434 186,247 1,160,492 531,828 (Loss) from operations (417,124 ) (106,269 ) (685,931 ) (223,419 ) Other (loss) income net - - (67 ) 27,391 (Loss) before provision for income taxes (417,124 ) (106,269 ) (685,998 ) (196,028 ) Provision for income taxes - 4,702 - 6,891 Net (loss) (417,124 ) (110,971 ) (685,998 ) (202,919 ) Less: net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest (17,226 ) 2,380 (18,002 ) 3,488 Net (loss) attributable to TIANCI INTERNATIONAL, INC. $ (399,898 ) $ (113,351 ) $ (667,996 ) $ (206,407 ) Weighted average number of common shares Basic and diluted 24,320,814 14,781,803 20,405,027 14,781,803 (Loss) per common share attributable to TIANCI INTERNATIONAL, INC. Basic and diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted average number of preferred shares B Basic and diluted 3,516 80,000 41,967 80,000 (Loss) per preferred share B attributable to TIANCI INTERNATIONAL, INC. Basic and diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.01 )

TIANCI INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(EXPRESSED IN UNITED STATES DOLLARS)

For the six months ended January 31, 2026 2025 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) $ (685,998 ) $ (202,919 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Amortization of operating lease right-of-use asset 29,959 - Accounts receivable (561,754 ) - Prepayment and other current assets (357,662 ) (23,249 ) Inventory (13,190 ) - Lease security deposit 1,656 - Accounts payable (15,516 ) - Income taxes payable (53,665 ) (45,029 ) Operating lease liabilities (25,659 ) - Accrued liabilities and other payables (422 ) 112,747 Net cash (used in) operating activities (1,682,251 ) (158,450 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Deferred offering costs incurred - (74,125 ) Net cash (used in) financing activities - (74,125 ) Net (decrease) in cash (1,682,251 ) (232,575 ) Cash, beginning 2,405,352 413,129 Cash, ending $ 723,101 $ 180,554 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ - $ - Income taxes $ 53,665 $ 51,920 Non-Cash Activities: Issuance common stock for inventory purchase 288,000 - Conversion of preferred stock to common stock 800 -

SOURCE: Tianci International Inc.

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