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WKN: A0MR2G | ISIN: NO0010310956 | Ticker-Symbol: JEP
Tradegate
13.03.26 | 21:13
51,85 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OBX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SALMAR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SALMAR ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,7051,9513.03.
51,7551,9013.03.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.03.2026 21:12 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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SalMar ASA: SalMar - Conversion of development licenses to ordinary licenses

SalMar ASA has received notification from the Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries regarding the conversion of development licenses corresponding to 6,112 tonnes of maximum allowable biomass (MAB) into ordinary aquaculture licenses. The conversion relates to the Arctic Offshore Farming project. As a result, these licenses can be included in the Group's ordinary production capacity. SalMar views the decision positively, as it implies that the authorities consider the criteria for the allocation of these licenses to have been fulfilled. For SalMar, this represents a recognition of the company's significant investments and the expertise that has been built up within offshore aquaculture.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

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Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.