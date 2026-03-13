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WKN: A0D8FG | ISIN: US91388P1057 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
NASDAQ
13.03.26 | 20:57
14,410 US-Dollar
+2,42 % +0,340
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
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UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
13.03.2026 22:15 Uhr
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Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results; Declares Dividend

  • Fourth Quarter 2025 Operating Revenues:$385.4 million
  • Fourth Quarter 2025 Operating Income:$17.5 million
  • Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Per Share:$0.14 per share
  • Declares Quarterly Dividend:$0.105 per share

WARREN, Mich., March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULH) today reported consolidated fourth quarter 2025 net income of $3.7 million, or $0.14 per basic and diluted share, on total operating revenues of $385.4 million.

For comparative purposes, Universal reported total operating revenues of $465.1 million, net income of $20.2 million, and $0.77 earnings per basic and diluted share for the corresponding period last year.

In the fourth quarter 2025, Universal's operating income was $17.5 million, compared to $38.3 million in the fourth quarter one year earlier. As a percentage of operating revenue, operating margin for the fourth quarter 2025 was 4.5%, compared to 8.2% during the same period last year.

The Company's EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, during the fourth quarter 2025 was $57.1 million, compared to $73.5 million one year earlier. As a percentage of operating revenue, EBITDA margin for the fourth quarter 2025 was 14.8%, compared to 15.8% during the same period last year.

The Company provides reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure used in this release to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. These quantitative reconciliations, together with management's explanation of the purposes for which the non-GAAP measures are used, are presented in the accompanying tables and related disclosures.

"The fourth quarter of 2025 yielded mixed results within our service portfolio," stated Tim Phillips, Universal's CEO. "Our contract logistics and trucking segments performed in line with expectations, while underperformance in intermodal remained a meaningful headwind to our overall results. We remain focused on driving efficiencies in our operations and executing cost-saving initiatives across the organization to support profitable growth. While market conditions remain muted, we believe the strength and resilience of Universal's business model will drive our long-term success."

Segment Information:

Contract Logistics

  • Fourth Quarter 2025 Operating Revenues:$268.6 million
  • Fourth Quarter 2025 Operating Income:$23.2 million

In the contract logistics segment, which includes our value-added and dedicated services, fourth quarter 2025 operating revenues decreased 12.6% to $268.6 million, compared to $307.4 million for the same period last year. The year-over-year decrease primarily reflects the absence of revenues associated with our specialty development project in Stanton, Tennessee, which contributed $51.3 million to operating revenues in the fourth quarter of 2024 and was completed in that period.

Included in contract logistics segment revenues were $7.4 million in separately identified fuel surcharges from dedicated transportation services, compared to $8.3 million in the same period last year. At the end of the fourth quarter 2025, we managed 78 value-added programs, compared to a total of 90 programs at the end of the fourth quarter 2024.

Income from operations in the contract logistics segment during the fourth quarter 2025 was $23.2 million, compared to $39.1 million during the same period last year. As a percentage of revenue, operating margin for the segment was 8.6% for the fourth quarter 2025, compared to 12.7% in the prior-year period.

Intermodal

  • Fourth Quarter 2025 Operating Revenues:$52.7 million
  • Fourth Quarter 2025 Operating (Loss):$(10.6) million

Operating revenues in the intermodal segment decreased 27.9% to $52.7 million in the fourth quarter 2025, compared to $73.1 million for the same period last year. The year-over-year decline reflects lower load volumes and reduced pricing.

Included in intermodal segment revenues for the fourth quarter 2025 were $6.5 million in separately identified fuel surcharges, compared to $9.1 million in the prior-year period. Intermodal segment revenues also included other accessorial charges, such as detention, demurrage and storage, totaling $7.1 million, compared to $8.6 million one year earlier.

Load volumes declined 19.1% year-over-year, while average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges, declined an additional 8.9%. Operating losses in the intermodal segment for the fourth quarter 2025 were $(10.6) million, compared to an operating loss of $(9.7) million in the same period last year. As a percentage of revenue, operating margin for the segment was (20.0)% in the fourth quarter 2025, compared to (13.2)% in the prior-year period.

Trucking

  • Fourth Quarter 2025 Operating Revenues:$64.1 million
  • Fourth Quarter 2025 Operating Income:$4.5 million

In the trucking segment, fourth quarter 2025 operating revenues decreased 23.6% to $64.1 million, compared to $83.8 million for the same period last year.

Fourth quarter 2025 trucking segment revenues included $15.3 million of brokerage services, compared to $22.8 million in the prior-year period. Also included in our trucking segment revenues were $3.1 million in separately identified fuel surcharges, compared to $4.1 million one year earlier.

On a year-over-year basis, load volumes declined 25.9%, while average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges, increased 6.7%. Income from operations in the trucking segment during the fourth quarter 2025 was $4.5 million, compared to $5.8 million in the same period last year. As a percentage of revenue, operating margin in the segment was 7.0% in the fourth quarter 2025, compared to 6.9% in the prior-year period.

Cash Dividend

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. also announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.105 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 23, 2026 and is currently expected to be paid on April 3, 2026.

Other Matters

As of December 31, 2025, Universal held $26.8 million in cash and cash equivalents and $10.4 million in marketable securities. Outstanding debt at the end of the fourth quarter 2025 was $802.3 million, and capital expenditures during the quarter totaled $32.9 million.

Universal calculates and reports certain financial metrics, in addition to those prepared in accordance with GAAP, for purposes of its lending arrangements and to assist management in evaluating operating performance by isolating and excluding the impact of certain non-operating expenses associated with corporate development activities. These measures are described in more detail below in the section captioned "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

About Universal:

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. ("Universal") is a holding company whose subsidiaries provide a variety of customized transportation and logistics solutions throughout the United States and in Mexico and Canada. Our operating subsidiaries provide our customers with supply chain solutions that can be scaled to meet their changing demands. We offer our customers a broad array of services across their entire supply chain, including value-added, dedicated, intermodal and trucking services. In this press release, the terms "us," "we," "our," or the "Company" refer to Universal and its consolidated subsidiaries.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release might be considered forward-looking statements. These statements identify prospective information. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "prospect," "seek," "believe," "targets," "project," "estimate," "future," "likely," "may," "should" and similar references to future periods.

Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time and/or management's good faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions; customer demand; pricing and competitive pressures; the timing, execution, and effectiveness of cost-reduction, efficiency, or restructuring initiatives; operating costs; labor availability; and other factors affecting operating income and margins.

Additional information about the factors that may adversely affect these forward-looking statements is contained in Universal's reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Universal assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)



Thirteen Weeks Ended



Year Ended




December 31,



December 31,




2025



2024



2025



2024


Operating revenues:













Truckload services


$

48,786



$

61,850



$

182,905



$

234,397


Brokerage services



16,066




25,545




73,913




181,259


Intermodal services



51,929




70,379




252,095




300,721


Dedicated services



84,912




77,821




337,919




344,210


Value-added services



183,734




229,536




711,565




785,448


Total operating revenues



385,427




465,131




1,558,397




1,846,035















Operating expenses:













Purchased transportation and equipment rent



69,121




100,320




310,435




482,948


Direct personnel and related benefits



176,436




174,871




685,540




583,251


Operating supplies and expenses



46,178




76,291




205,364




293,883


Commission expense



4,179




4,800




17,100




27,285


Occupancy expense



12,597




12,020




49,391




44,209


General and administrative



13,337




16,434




54,166




56,998


Insurance and claims



7,033




5,719




30,090




26,441


Depreciation and amortization



39,056




36,393




146,247




124,188


Impairment expense



-




-




124,411




3,720


Total operating expenses



367,937




426,848




1,622,744




1,642,923


Income from operations



17,490




38,283




(64,347)




203,112


Interest expense, net



(10,747)




(9,828)




(37,807)




(30,207)


Other non-operating income (expense)



582




(1,171)




2,142




837


Income before income taxes



7,325




27,284




(100,012)




173,742


Provision for income taxes



3,590




7,109




(139)




43,835


Net income


$

3,735



$

20,175



$

(99,873)



$

129,907















Earnings per common share:













Basic


$

0.14



$

0.77



$

(3.79)



$

4.94


Diluted


$

0.14



$

0.77



$

(3.79)



$

4.93















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:













Basic



26,330




26,318




26,328




26,315


Diluted



26,330




26,358




26,339




26,348















Dividends declared per common share:


$

0.105



$

0.105



$

0.420



$

0.420


UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)




December 31,
2025



December 31,
2024


Assets







Cash and cash equivalents


$

26,846



$

19,351


Marketable securities



10,351




11,590


Accounts receivable - net



261,337




293,646


Other current assets



84,308




85,226


Total current assets



382,842




409,813


Property and equipment - net



819,495




742,366


Other long-term assets - net



569,651




634,658


Total assets


$

1,771,988



$

1,786,837









Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Current liabilities, excluding current maturities of debt


$

203,245



$

215,756


Debt - net



797,571




759,085


Other long-term liabilities



230,817




164,973


Total liabilities



1,231,633




1,139,814


Total stockholders' equity



540,355




647,023


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$

1,771,988



$

1,786,837


UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC.

Unaudited Summary of Operating Data



Thirteen Weeks Ended



Year Ended




December 31,



December 31,




2025



2024



2025



2024


Contract Logistics Segment:













Average number of value-added direct employees



7,392




7,337




7,411




5,809


Average number of value-added full-time equivalents



56




57




46




88


Number of active value-added programs



78




90




78




90















Intermodal Segment:













Number of loads (a)



81,275




100,457




379,100




417,790


Average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges (a)


$

489



$

537



$

513



$

554


Average number of tractors



1,246




1,451




1,350




1,585


Number of depots



8




8




8




8















Trucking Segment:













Number of loads



26,737




36,068




116,541




155,288


Average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges


$

2,330



$

2,183



$

2,069



$

1,993


Average number of tractors



552




699




595




767


Average length of haul



382




394




378




334




(a)

Excludes operating data from freight forwarding division in order to improve the relevance of the statistical data related to our intermodal segment and improve the comparability to our peer companies.

UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC.

Unaudited Summary of Operating Data - Continued

(Dollars in thousands)



Thirteen Weeks Ended



Year Ended




December 31,



December 31,




2025



2024



2025



2024


Operating Revenues by Segment:













Contract logistics


$

268,646



$

307,357



$

1,049,484



$

1,129,658


Intermodal



52,727




73,095




257,017




308,744


Trucking



64,054




83,840




251,422




331,982


Other



-




839




474




75,651


Total


$

385,427



$

465,131



$

1,558,397



$

1,846,035















Income from Operations by Segment:













Contract logistics


$

23,177



$

39,094



$

82,526



$

219,084


Intermodal



(10,554)




(9,683)




(162,055)




(27,741)


Trucking



4,487




5,788




13,930




20,963


Other



380




3,084




1,252




(9,194)


Total


$

17,490



$

38,283



$

(64,347)



$

203,112


Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures include adjusted income from operations, adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("adjusted EBITDA"), and adjusted EBITDA margin.

The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors by facilitating comparisons of operating performance across periods and by excluding certain items and impairment charges that may not be indicative of our core operating results. These measures are used internally by management to analyze operating performance, develop budgets, and forecast future periods. However, these non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures, and other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently.

Reconciliation to GAAP Measures

Reconciliations of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are included in the accompanying tables in this press release. Set forth below is a reconciliation of income from operations, the most comparable GAAP measure, to adjusted income from operations; and of net income, the most comparable GAAP measure, to adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated. The Company encourages investors to review these reconciliations in conjunction with our GAAP results.



Thirteen Weeks Ended



Year Ended




December 31,



December 31,




2025



2024



2025



2024




(in thousands, except
percentages and per share data)



(in thousands, except
percentages and per share data)


Adjusted income from operations













Income (loss) from operations


$

17,490



$

38,283



$

(64,347)



$

203,112


Impairment expense



-




-




124,411




3,720


Adjusted income from operations


$

17,490



$

38,283



$

60,064



$

206,832















Operating margin (a)



4.5

%



8.2

%



-4.1

%



11.0

%

Adjusted operating margin (b)



4.5

%



8.2

%



3.9

%



11.2

%














Adjusted EBITDA













Net income (loss)


$

3,735



$

20,175



$

(99,873)



$

129,907


Income tax expense (benefit)



3,590




7,109




(139)




43,835


Interest expense, net



10,747




9,828




37,807




30,207


Depreciation



36,258




29,198




129,562




102,688


Amortization



2,798




7,195




16,685




21,500


EBITDA



57,128




73,505




84,042




328,137


Impairment expense



-




-




124,411




3,720


Adjusted EBITDA


$

57,128



$

73,505



$

208,453



$

331,857















EBITDA margin (c)



14.8

%



15.8

%



5.4

%



17.8

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin (d)



14.8

%



15.8

%



13.4

%



18.0

%

(a)

Operating margin is computed by dividing income from operations by total operating revenues for each of the periods indicated.

(b)

Adjusted operating margin is computed by dividing adjusted income from operations by total operating revenues for each of the periods indicated.

(c)

EBITDA margin is computed by dividing EBITDA by total operating revenues for each of the periods indicated.

(d)

Adjusted EBITDA margin is computed by dividing adjusted EBITDA by total operating revenues for each of the periods indicated.

We present adjusted income from operations, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin because we believe they assist investors and analysts in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.

Adjusted income from operations and adjusted EBITDA have limitations as an analytical tool. Some of these limitations are:

  • Adjusted income from operations and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
  • Adjusted income from operations and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;
  • Adjusted income from operations and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debts;
  • Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and
  • Other companies in our industry may calculate adjusted income from operations and adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because of these limitations, adjusted income from operations, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and only supplementally adjusted income from operations, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin.

SOURCE Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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