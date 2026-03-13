MILL VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties ("FCPT" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a VCA Animal Hospital property for $3.0 million. The property is located in a highly trafficked corridor in Michigan and is corporate-operated under a long-term triple net lease. The transaction was priced at a 6.6% cap rate on rent as of the closing date and exclusive of transaction costs.About FCPTFCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.Category: AcquisitionContactsFour Corners Property Trust:Bill Lenehan, 415-965-8031CEOPatrick Wernig, 415-965-8038CFO

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