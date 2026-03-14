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PR Newswire
14.03.2026 15:54 Uhr
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ISLE 2026 Successfully Defining New Trends in Smart Display and System Integration

SHENZHEN, China, March 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 7, ISLE 2026 draw a successful conclusion at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Shenzhen World). As a global arena for display innovation and a barometer for system integration, ISLE 2026 fully showcased the whole industrial chain's achievements in LED displays, audio-video system integration, professional light and sound, stage performance equipment, and more.

ISLE 2026 Successfully Defining New Trends in Smart Display and System Integration

With 80,000 square meters floor area, ISLE 2026 attracted over 1,000 exhibitors online and offline. Despite the Middle East civil aviation suspension caused by regional conflicts prior to the opening, ISLE 2026 overseas buyers number increased by 6% compared to the previous edition, highlighting its global influence and industrial standing.

China is the world's largest market for LED display manufacturing and application. ISLE brings together top exhibitors, and is the primary platform for launching new products and solutions. Key technological trends showcased at ISLE 2026 include:

COB and MIP have emerged as the two core technical routes in LED display. Manufacturers actively displayed their Micro-LED and COB fine-pitch LED displays. These next-generation displays offer significant advantages such as high contrast, high reliability, low power consumption, and lightweight design, while achieving major breakthroughs in color performance, lifespan, and response speed. They are widely applied in high-end conferencing and commercial display fields.

AI has deeply penetrated every critical link of the industrial chain. On the front end, large AI models empower content creation and interactive methods, greatly enriching screen presentation forms. On the back end, AI technology is extensively applied in intelligent control of display systems, further enhancing performance.

Green and low-carbon development has become a new industry consensus. Low-power design, common-cathode energy saving, and air-conditioning-free heat dissipation solutions have become key promotional points for major LED display manufacturers.

The physical boundaries of displays are gradually dissolving. Hundreds of exhibitors launched products such as transparent screens, holographic screens, textured screens, and creatively shaped displays, deeply integrating display technology with spatial design and artistic decoration, bringing unprecedented visual experiences and interactive possibilities to commercial displays, home environments, and public art spaces.

In the system integration field, multi-scenario application solutions have become increasingly popular. The era of exhibiting "single hardware products" is outdated. Exhibitors now comprehensively offer "one-stop solutions," presenting application solutions for commercial retail, command centers, smart meetings, broadcasting, stage performances, tourism & home entertainment, providing buyers from various industries with accessible "future templates."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2934008/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/isle-2026-successfully-defining-new-trends-in-smart-display-and-system-integration-302713937.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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