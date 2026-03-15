MMJ International Holdings: Is Medicare Turning Seniors Into CBD Test Subjects?

As Duane Boise, CEO of MMJ International Holdings, recently remarked:

"Patients deserve treatments backed by science, not guesswork. If cannabinoid therapies are going to become part of modern medicine, they should meet the same standards every other drug must meet-rigorous trials, validated manufacturing, and FDA oversight."

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / March 15, 2026 / As Washington prepares to launch a Medicare pilot program covering hemp-derived CBD products, a growing number of policy experts, physicians, and pharmaceutical researchers are raising a difficult question:

Are seniors about to become the largest public health experiment in cannabinoid history?

The proposal, expected to begin as early as April 2026, would provide Medicare beneficiaries with up to $500 annually to purchase CBD products. Supporters argue the program could expand access to alternative therapies for chronic pain, sleep disorders, and anxiety while helping reduce reliance on opioids and benzodiazepines.

But critics warn the policy risks bypassing the scientific framework that has governed American medicine for decades.

The Gold Standard for Medicine

For more than a century, the United States has relied on a simple principle: if a company claims a product treats disease, it must prove that claim through rigorous scientific testing.

That process is overseen by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and typically requires:

Investigational New Drug (IND) authorization

Phase 1-3 clinical trials

validated Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) data

formal approval through a New Drug Application (NDA)

These safeguards are designed to ensure medicines are safe, effective, and consistently manufactured.

The Medicare CBD pilot could operate outside that framework.

The Problem: Not All CBD Is the Same

While cannabidiol (CBD) is a single molecule, the products sold in the consumer marketplace vary dramatically in purity, potency, formulation, and manufacturing quality.

Independent testing has repeatedly shown that many CBD products:

contain significantly more or less CBD than their labels claim

include unexpected levels of THC

contain contaminants such as pesticides, heavy metals, or residual solvents

Without pharmaceutical manufacturing standards, two products labeled "CBD" may behave very differently in the body.

For seniors taking multiple medications, that inconsistency raises serious safety questions.

Dosing Without Data

The only FDA-approved cannabidiol medicine, Epidiolex, underwent years of clinical testing before physicians could prescribe it.

Those trials established:

safe dosing ranges

pharmacokinetics (how the drug is absorbed and metabolized)

potential drug interactions

long-term safety data

Most retail CBD products, by contrast, have no clinically validated dosing guidelines.

For older patients managing complex conditions such as neuropathy, arthritis, or neurodegenerative disorders, that lack of data creates uncertainty about both safety and effectiveness.

A Policy Paradox

The proposed Medicare pilot highlights a growing contradiction in federal cannabis policy.

On one hand, the government continues to require pharmaceutical developers to spend years and hundreds of millions of dollars proving cannabinoid medicines are safe and effective through clinical trials.

On the other hand, the Medicare pilot could reimburse products that have not undergone those same standards.

That disparity has raised concerns within the pharmaceutical research community.

"What incentive remains to conduct costly clinical trials if the government reimburses unvalidated alternatives?" one industry researcher asked privately.

The Real-World Evidence Argument

Supporters of the program say the pilot reflects a practical reality: millions of Americans already use CBD products.

Advocacy organizations argue that reimbursing CBD through Medicare could generate valuable real-world evidence about how cannabinoids affect pain, sleep, and quality of life in older adults.

But critics counter that real-world evidence becomes difficult to interpret when the products themselves lack standardized formulation or validated dosing.

Without consistent manufacturing standards, researchers may struggle to determine whether patient outcomes are due to the cannabinoid itself, product variability, or placebo effects.

A Crossroads for Cannabinoid Medicine

The Medicare CBD pilot represents more than a reimbursement experiment.

It reflects a larger debate about the future of cannabinoid therapies in American healthcare.

One path treats cannabinoids primarily as consumer wellness products, widely available but produced with inconsistent standards.

The other path treats cannabinoids as medicines, subject to the same rigorous scientific validation required of every other therapeutic.

As Duane Boise, CEO of MMJ International Holdings, recently remarked:

"Patients deserve treatments backed by science, not guesswork. If cannabinoid therapies are going to become part of modern medicine, they should meet the same standards every other drug must meet-rigorous trials, validated manufacturing, and FDA oversight."

The Question Facing Washington

As the April rollout approaches, the Medicare CBD pilot stands as one of the most consequential cannabis policy experiments in modern healthcare.

Advocates frame it as a bold attempt to expand access to cannabinoid therapies for older Americans.

Critics worry it may weaken the regulatory safeguards that have defined U.S. medicine for decades.

At its core, the debate comes down to one question:

Is Medicare funding medicine-or merely subsidizing a marketplace?

Contact:

Madison Hisey

MHisey@mmjih.com

203-231-85832

SOURCE: MMJ International Holdings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/is-medicare-turning-seniors-into-cbd-test-subjects-1147918