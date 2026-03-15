Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2026) - LBank Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, has listed ZAMIC (Zamica Token) at 12:00 on February 28, 2026 (UTC).
Users are able to access the trading pair at: https://www.lbank.com/tr/trade/zamic_usdt.
ZAMIC listing banner
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About ZAMIC (Zamica Token)
ZAMICA is a cryptocurrency investment platform that connects global investors with traditional lending institutions and Web3 based lenders through a dual token system centered on tokenized gold. The ecosystem issues two tokens, ZAMIC, the exchange listed utility token used for payments and participation credentials, and ZAM, a real world asset token pegged to 0.01 grams of physical gold.
Within the ZAMICA platform, ZAM tokens digitize the value of physical gold and can be deposited to earn monthly incentives, used as collateral for USDT loans, or traded in a dedicated ZAM Market. Gold reserves, consisting of both physical gold holdings and gold deposits, are maintained with regulated financial institutions, while real-time price feeds and a Proof-of-Reserve framework help align token issuance with independently verified gold holdings. This structure is designed to deliver price exposure to gold, liquidity through collateralized lending, and transparent on chain verification.
Proceeds from ZAMIC token sales are allocated to revenue-generating activities, including institutional lending and the expansion of gold reserves backing the ecosystem. ZAMICA also operates an ESG Pool that uses ZAMIC based contributions to fund zero interest loans supporting student tuition, women's economic empowerment, and small scale agricultural development. Repaid principal is used to repurchase ZAMIC on the market and recycle it back into the ESG Pool, aiming to create a recurring loop of social impact and ecosystem growth.
Supported by smart contract automation on Base, ZAMICA integrates farming, lending, peer to peer trading, and ESG driven funding into a single platform. Users interact with these services using both ZAMIC and ZAM, with features such as multisignature treasury control, regular smart contract audits, and transparent gold reserve reporting designed to enhance security and trust.
Tokenomics
Token Name: ZAMIC
Token Type: Utility
Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 ZAMIC
Blockchain: Base
Token Utility
Platform Payments and Services
ZAMIC is used to pay for services within the ZAMICA platform, including access to applications such as farming, lending, and the ZAM Market. It functions as the primary medium of exchange for platform related fees and services.
Credential and Participation Verification
Users who wish to act as service providers, such as lenders or liquidity providers, are required to stake a specified amount of ZAMIC. These staked tokens serve as credentials that confirm eligibility and help align provider incentives with platform stability.
Ecosystem Incentives
ZAMIC is distributed as an incentive to users who contribute to ecosystem growth. Participants may receive ZAMIC for taking part in community events, marketing campaigns, and other activities that promote ZAMICA adoption and liquidity.
ESG and Impact Funding
ZAMIC plays a central role in the ESG Pool. Donors purchase ZAMIC allocated to the pool, and the proceeds are used to provide interest free loans that support education, women's economic independence, and rural development. As loans are repaid, the platform repurchases ZAMIC and returns it to the ESG Pool, enabling continued participation in social impact initiatives.
Roadmap
2025 Q4
Concept launch of the ZAMICA platform and teaser website
Deployment of the ZAMIC smart contract and initial token issuance
2026 Q1
Launch of ZAMIC token sale
Start of institutional lending operations using proceeds from token sales
Beginning of core platform development
2026 Q2
Execution of gold purchase agreements with partnered financial institutions
Start of farming service development
2026 Q3
Issuance of the ZAM gold linked token
Launch of the ZAMICA platform for public use
Deployment of the ZAM smart contract and start of lending service development
2026 Q4
Launch of farming service for ZAM holders
Launch of collateral based lending service
Start of development for the ZAM Market and ESG Pool modules
2027 Q1
Launch of the ZAM Market peer to peer trading venue
Launch of the ESG Pool for impact focused funding
Continuous enhancement and optimization of the ZAMICA platform based on user and market feedback
Allocation Breakdown:
|Category
|Percentage
|Ecosystem Development
|44%
|Marketing
|25%
|R&D
|10%
|Team
|5%
|Advisor
|5%
|Partner
|2%
|Private Sale
|6%
|Public Sale
|4%
|Liquidity
|4%
Learn More About ZAMIC (Zamica Token)
Website: https://zamica.biz/
Telegram: t.me/zamicaofficial
Twitter: https://x.com/zamicaofficial
About LBank
Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 20 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of operational history with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly trading experience.
LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems, Highest Gains, and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.
Follow LBank for Updates
Website: https://www.lbank.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/LBank_Exchange
Telegram: https://t.me/LBank_en
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lbank_exchange
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lbank
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Email: press@lbank.com
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Source: LBank