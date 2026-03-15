Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2026) - LBank Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, has listed ZAMIC (Zamica Token) at 12:00 on February 28, 2026 (UTC).

Users are able to access the trading pair at: https://www.lbank.com/tr/trade/zamic_usdt.





ZAMIC listing banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/286473_f3ed7f3e048ac8cf_001full.jpg

About ZAMIC (Zamica Token)

ZAMICA is a cryptocurrency investment platform that connects global investors with traditional lending institutions and Web3 based lenders through a dual token system centered on tokenized gold. The ecosystem issues two tokens, ZAMIC, the exchange listed utility token used for payments and participation credentials, and ZAM, a real world asset token pegged to 0.01 grams of physical gold.

Within the ZAMICA platform, ZAM tokens digitize the value of physical gold and can be deposited to earn monthly incentives, used as collateral for USDT loans, or traded in a dedicated ZAM Market. Gold reserves, consisting of both physical gold holdings and gold deposits, are maintained with regulated financial institutions, while real-time price feeds and a Proof-of-Reserve framework help align token issuance with independently verified gold holdings. This structure is designed to deliver price exposure to gold, liquidity through collateralized lending, and transparent on chain verification.

Proceeds from ZAMIC token sales are allocated to revenue-generating activities, including institutional lending and the expansion of gold reserves backing the ecosystem. ZAMICA also operates an ESG Pool that uses ZAMIC based contributions to fund zero interest loans supporting student tuition, women's economic empowerment, and small scale agricultural development. Repaid principal is used to repurchase ZAMIC on the market and recycle it back into the ESG Pool, aiming to create a recurring loop of social impact and ecosystem growth.

Supported by smart contract automation on Base, ZAMICA integrates farming, lending, peer to peer trading, and ESG driven funding into a single platform. Users interact with these services using both ZAMIC and ZAM, with features such as multisignature treasury control, regular smart contract audits, and transparent gold reserve reporting designed to enhance security and trust.

Tokenomics

Token Name: ZAMIC

Token Type: Utility

Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 ZAMIC

Blockchain: Base

Token Utility

Platform Payments and Services

ZAMIC is used to pay for services within the ZAMICA platform, including access to applications such as farming, lending, and the ZAM Market. It functions as the primary medium of exchange for platform related fees and services.

Credential and Participation Verification

Users who wish to act as service providers, such as lenders or liquidity providers, are required to stake a specified amount of ZAMIC. These staked tokens serve as credentials that confirm eligibility and help align provider incentives with platform stability.

Ecosystem Incentives

ZAMIC is distributed as an incentive to users who contribute to ecosystem growth. Participants may receive ZAMIC for taking part in community events, marketing campaigns, and other activities that promote ZAMICA adoption and liquidity.

ESG and Impact Funding

ZAMIC plays a central role in the ESG Pool. Donors purchase ZAMIC allocated to the pool, and the proceeds are used to provide interest free loans that support education, women's economic independence, and rural development. As loans are repaid, the platform repurchases ZAMIC and returns it to the ESG Pool, enabling continued participation in social impact initiatives.

Roadmap

2025 Q4

Concept launch of the ZAMICA platform and teaser website

Deployment of the ZAMIC smart contract and initial token issuance

2026 Q1

Launch of ZAMIC token sale

Start of institutional lending operations using proceeds from token sales

Beginning of core platform development

2026 Q2

Execution of gold purchase agreements with partnered financial institutions

Start of farming service development

2026 Q3

Issuance of the ZAM gold linked token

Launch of the ZAMICA platform for public use

Deployment of the ZAM smart contract and start of lending service development

2026 Q4

Launch of farming service for ZAM holders

Launch of collateral based lending service

Start of development for the ZAM Market and ESG Pool modules

2027 Q1

Launch of the ZAM Market peer to peer trading venue

Launch of the ESG Pool for impact focused funding

Continuous enhancement and optimization of the ZAMICA platform based on user and market feedback

Allocation Breakdown:

Category Percentage Ecosystem Development 44% Marketing 25% R&D 10% Team 5% Advisor 5% Partner 2% Private Sale 6% Public Sale 4% Liquidity 4%

Learn More About ZAMIC (Zamica Token)

Website: https://zamica.biz/

Telegram: t.me/zamicaofficial

Twitter: https://x.com/zamicaofficial

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 20 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of operational history with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly trading experience.

LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems, Highest Gains, and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.

Follow LBank for Updates

Website: https://www.lbank.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LBank_Exchange

Telegram: https://t.me/LBank_en

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lbank_exchange

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lbank

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/286473

Source: LBank