EQS-News: Martial Arts History Museum
/ Key word(s): Ent/Sports
GLENDALE, CA - March 15, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - The Martial Arts History Museum proudly announces that Friday, March 20, 2026, will officially be celebrated as "Scott Lobdell Day," honoring the influential career of legendary comic book writer Scott Lobdell; A Tribute to a Defining Voice in X-Men History.
Best known for his landmark work during the 1990s on Marvel's mutant titles - including celebrated runs on Uncanny X-Men, X-Men, and the fan-favorite Generation X - Lobdell helped define one of the most commercially and culturally significant eras in comic book history. His character-driven storytelling shaped the emotional arcs of the X-Men during a period of explosive global popularity.
A biography of Scott Lobdell, a formal presentation of a certificate officially recognizing March 20, 2026, as "Scott Lobdell Day" with a special photo montage of his career.
News Source: Martial Arts History Museum
15.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Martial Arts History Museum
|United States
|EQS News ID:
|2291522
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2291522 15.03.2026 CET/CEST