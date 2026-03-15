EQS-News: Martial Arts History Museum / Key word(s): Ent/Sports

X-Men Writer Scott Lobdell to Be Celebrated at the Martial Arts History Museum



15.03.2026 / 23:17 CET/CEST

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GLENDALE, CA - March 15, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - The Martial Arts History Museum proudly announces that Friday, March 20, 2026, will officially be celebrated as "Scott Lobdell Day," honoring the influential career of legendary comic book writer Scott Lobdell; A Tribute to a Defining Voice in X-Men History.



Best known for his landmark work during the 1990s on Marvel's mutant titles - including celebrated runs on Uncanny X-Men, X-Men, and the fan-favorite Generation X - Lobdell helped define one of the most commercially and culturally significant eras in comic book history. His character-driven storytelling shaped the emotional arcs of the X-Men during a period of explosive global popularity.



The day's celebration will begin with a public signing from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, followed by a special Tribute Ceremony from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM.



The Tribute Ceremony will include: A biography of Scott Lobdell, a formal presentation of a certificate officially recognizing March 20, 2026, as "Scott Lobdell Day" with a special photo montage of his career.



Plus video tributes from colleagues, collaborators, and fans.



Scott's work helped define an era and his stories gave readers heroes who struggled, evolved, and overcame adversity - themes that mirror the core values preserved and celebrated at the museum.



Museum Founder and President Michael Matsuda noted, "At the Martial Arts History Museum, we honor individuals whose work inspires discipline, perseverance, imagination, and courage. Scott Lobdell's storytelling empowered a generation of readers and helped shape modern heroic mythology. We are proud to recognize his contributions and the enduring impact of his creative voice."



Admission to the event is $20 for adults, $5 for kids under 18. Signing begins at 2 pm to 4 pm and the tribute ceremony is held at 4 pm. The museum is located at 201 N. Brand Blvd., B100, Glendale, CA 91203. MAmuseum.com. Tickets will be sold at the door.

News Source: Martial Arts History Museum





15.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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