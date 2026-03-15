TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.: TGI's AdBuzz Presents: Interview of Alina Bonsell Message To Manhattan: "We Win Together"

Senate Candidate Challenges Incumbent in District 28 with Focus on Safety and Accountability

NEW YORK, NY AND MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 15, 2026 / TGI Group (OTC:TSPG), a leader in sustainable technology and innovative development, is pleased to announce that its specialized digital marketing subsidiary, AdBuzz, on behalf of Alina Bonsell, candidate for New York State Senate in District 28. Representing Manhattan's East Side, Bonsell joins a growing movement of leaders focused on safety, economic recovery, and accountable governance.

"'We win together' isn't just a slogan," says Bonsell. "At the end of the day, we all want the same basic things: safe streets, protected communities, opportunity for our families, and leadership that actually listens."

In Manhattan politics, races are often framed through party labels. But New York State Senate candidate Alina Bonsell, who is challenging longtime incumbent Liz Krueger in District 28, says voters on the East Side are thinking about something much simpler.

District 28 covers Manhattan's East Side, Central Park South, and Roosevelt Island neighborhoods that Bonsell says represent some of the very best of New York.

"When communities are strong and safe, this part of Manhattan thrives," she says. "We have some of the best schools, hospitals, and cultural institutions anywhere in the world. This district should be leading the way in unity."

For Bonsell, that means putting her neighborhood first, community first, East Side first.

"Leadership should reflect the people who live here," she says. "Right now, many residents feel that leadership in Albany has failed them miserably when it comes to protecting the character and safety of our neighborhoods."

Before entering politics, Bonsell spent more than fifteen years working in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry. She says that experience taught her how complex systems work and how policy decisions affect everyday life.

"In healthcare and business, outcomes matter," she says. "You can't hide behind ideology. Policies either help people or they don't."

Public safety is at the center of Bonsell's campaign.

"Safety is not partisan," she says. "Families want their children walking to school safely. Seniors want to feel comfortable in their neighborhoods. Businesses want streets where customers feel secure."

Economic policy is another major focus.

"Small businesses are the lifeblood of Manhattan neighborhoods," Bonsell says. "They want less bureaucracy, fair terms, and a real chance to thrive and succeed."

Her platform also includes targeted tax relief for young adults starting their careers, working parents, and seniors, groups she says are increasingly squeezed by New York's cost of living.

"Government should reward hard work, not penalize success," she says.

Bonsell has also been outspoken about policies she believes push the city in the wrong direction.

"When I talk about policies that penalize success, I'm referring to the socialist direction from Mayor Mamdani that's being imposed on New Yorkers," she says. "Many residents feel these ideas are being pushed without enough concern for how they affect neighborhoods and opportunity."

Despite running as a Republican in a heavily Democratic district, Bonsell insists the campaign is about broader principles.

"This race isn't about left versus right," she says. "It's about whether our communities are safe, our small businesses can survive, and if our children will have the same opportunities we had."

Her campaign slogan "We Win Together" captures a united message that focuses on safety, opportunity, and strong neighborhoods so everyone benefits.

About Alina Bonsell:

Alina Bonsell is a healthcare professional and community advocate running for New York State Senate in District 28. Her campaign is focused on restoring safety, transparency, and economic vitality to Manhattan's East Side.

More information about Bonsell's campaign platform can be found at alinabonsell.com

Strategic Digital Footprint

Advent Buzz will utilize its research and technology infrastructure to execute high-impact, consistent communication across digital and global platforms. By collaborating closely with campaign leadership, Advent Buzz ensures that Bonsell's message reaches a diverse electorate spanning from East 14th Street to East 96th Street, including Roosevelt Island and Central Park South.

About Advent Buzz & TGI Solar Power Group

Advent Buzz is the research and digital marketing arm of TGI Solar Power Group, providing strategic foresight on global trends in technology, energy, and corporate communication.

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTC: TSPG) is a diversified holding company dedicated to acquiring innovative patented technologies and creating sustainable habitats that enhance quality of life while respecting the planet. Safe Harbor & Forward-Looking Statements This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the current expectations of management and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ. TGI undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

Contact:

AdBuzz info@tgipower.com

For Campaign:

Therese Joffre

Campaign Manager

contact@alinabonsell.com

332-254-7510

SOURCE: TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/tgis-adbuzz-presents-interview-of-alina-bonsell-message-to-manhattan-%22we-win-tog-1147943