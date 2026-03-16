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WKN: A3DZX6 | ISIN: US16954L2043 | Ticker-Symbol: C4G0
Frankfurt
13.03.26 | 08:07
19,800 Euro
+1,02 % +0,200
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
51TALK ONLINE EDUCATION GROUP ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
51TALK ONLINE EDUCATION GROUP ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,70016,80015.03.
15,90018,20013.03.
PR Newswire
16.03.2026 01:06 Uhr
173 Leser
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51Talk Celebrates 15 Years with Global Brand Refresh and Debut of New Character Toki

SINGAPORE, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As 51Talk celebrates its 15th anniversary, the global one-on-one online English learning platform is entering a new stage of international growth with the launch of a comprehensive brand refresh.

For learners and parents, the upgrade introduces a clearer and more intuitive visual identity, along with warmer, more engaging product interfaces designed to encourage active participation. Simplified layouts and IP-guided interactions across lessons aim to create a more supportive, interactive, and personalized learning experience for children.

Since launching its global expansion strategy in 2021, 51Talk has expanded across key markets in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and East Asia. The 15-year milestone represents not only sustained growth but an important step toward building a more unified and internationally recognizable education brand.

A Stronger Global Brand System

The refreshed global visual identity system is designed to deliver greater clarity, consistency, and cohesion across the company's brand identity. The upgrade aligns brand visuals, product interfaces, and communication touchpoints, creating a seamless and intuitive experience for families worldwide.

This transition reflects 51Talk's shift from rapid international expansion toward long-term brand building. By strengthening recognition and consistency, the company aims to deepen trust with families while supporting the next stage of its global growth.

Introducing Toki: A Learning Companion for a New Chapter

At the heart of the refresh is Toki, 51Talk's new brand character and learning companion. More than a visual mascot, Toki embodies curiosity, confidence, and the courage to communicate.

Integrated across product interfaces, online classrooms, and brand touchpoints, Toki helps create a warmer and more engaging learning environment for young learners. By guiding children through lessons and encouraging participation, Toki reinforces a sense of companionship throughout their English learning journey.

The introduction of Toki reflects 51Talk's belief that effective one-on-one online English education combines a structured curriculum with emotional connection, enabling children not only to learn English but also to use it confidently in real-world communication.


Reinforcing Human Interaction in the AI Era

As artificial intelligence continues to reshape how people access language and information, automated tools and translation technologies are becoming more widespread. In this context, the value of authentic human interaction in education becomes even more important.

For children, learning English today is no longer about vocabulary acquisition or exam preparation. It is about developing the confidence to speak up, express ideas clearly, and engage meaningfully with the world.

Through its one-on-one live online learning model, 51Talk ensures real-time interaction between teachers and students, emphasizing personalized guidance, immediate feedback, and meaningful communication as essential elements of effective language learning.

Looking Ahead

Fifteen years after its founding, 51Talk continues to pursue its mission: Empower Everyone to Speak Up, Stand Out and Succeed. With a stronger global brand system and an enhanced learning experience, 51Talk is preparing for its next stage of international growth, empowering more young learners to communicate confidently in an increasingly connected world.

To learn more, please visit: www.51talk.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2928828/video.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2928829/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/51talk-celebrates-15-years-with-global-brand-refresh-and-debut-of-new-character-toki-302709367.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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