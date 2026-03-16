Shape the Future of Electrification: Registration Opens for CWIEME Shanghai 2026

SHANGHAI, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global electrical engineering community is setting its sights on Shanghai. CWIEME Shanghai, the Asia-Pacific region's leading exhibition for coil, motor, and transformer manufacturing, has officially announced its 2026 edition, set to take place from June 24 to 26 at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center. Professional visitor pre-registration is now open (CLICK HERE TO REGISTER).

For over a decade, CWIEME Shanghai has served as more than just a trade platform-it has been a driving force in advancing Asia-Pacific electrical manufacturing up the global value chain. This year, the event takes a major leap forward, doubling down on the industries of tomorrow.

New Frontiers: Low-Altitude Economy & Humanoid Robotics

In a strategic expansion, CWIEME Shanghai will introduce dedicated zones and matchmaking initiatives connecting upstream component suppliers with pioneers in two hot fields: low-altitude aviation and humanoid robotics. Exhibitors-from materials innovators to winding technology leaders-will gain direct access to aerospace OEMs and top-tier robotics developers, offering a rare gateway into billion-dollar emerging markets.

Introducing the C-Suite Club

For the first time, CWIEME Shanghai will host an exclusive C-Suite Club, designed for high-level dialogue on M&A, global strategy, and technology roadmaps. This closed-door forum will gather global founders, CTOs, and investors from around the world, creating a curated space for meaningful collaboration and decision-making at the highest level.

Knowledge That Powers the Future

The accompanying conferences will feature over 40 expert speakers delivering sharp, forward-looking insights on topics shaping the industry: next-gen motors and transformers, EV powertrains, and technological demands of humanoid robots and electric aircraft. This is where cutting-edge technical expertise meets tangible commercial opportunity.

Anticipated highlights for CWIEME Shanghai 2026 include:

Exhibition Scale: 25,000 square meters, hosting 300+ global industry leaders and emerging brands showcasing a comprehensive range of products including insulating/magnetic materials, winding machines, iron cores/laminations, laser processing equipment, adhesives, and machinery & components for motor and transformer manufacturing.

25,000 square meters, hosting global industry leaders and emerging brands showcasing a comprehensive range of products including insulating/magnetic materials, winding machines, iron cores/laminations, laser processing equipment, adhesives, and machinery & components for motor and transformer manufacturing. Global Visitors & Buyers: 13,000+ attendees from key application sectors including power electronics/transformers, EV motors, industrial automation, etc.

13,000+ attendees from key application sectors including power electronics/transformers, EV motors, industrial automation, etc. Hot-Topic Conference Tracks: 40+ forums and presentations focused on the low-altitude economy, humanoid robotics, new energy vehicle motors, electrical equipment, electronic components, and university-industry collaboration.

With professional visitor registration now open (CLICK HERE TO REGISTER), CWIEME Shanghai 2026 invites the global industry to step into the future-where electrical engineering meets the next wave of innovation.

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