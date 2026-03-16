Delivers on major UK national quantum mission goal, enabling research and application development on large-scale systems

Infleqtion (NYSE: INFQ), a global leader in quantum computing and quantum sensing powered by neutral-atom technology, has delivered the UK's only operational 100-physical-qubit quantum computing system at the National Quantum Computing Centre (NQCC) with its Sqale platform, achieving a milestone the NQCC identified as a critical objective for the UK's quantum strategy. Achieved in December 2025, the milestone creates foundational infrastructure that will enable researchers and industry to begin working with large-scale quantum systems.

"Infleqtion's progress is a significant milestone, helping move the UK beyond research toward real-world uses," said Lord Vallance, Minister of State for Science, Research and Innovation. "These sorts of advances are vital in paving the way for us to be able to use quantum computers to deliver tangible benefits. With the talent and research expertise that we have on offer in the UK, this is an encouraging next step which helps cement our position as a world leader in one of the defining technologies of our generation."

"The NQCC's quantum computing testbed is among the first of its kind, advancing innovation at a global level," said Matthew Kinsella, CEO of Infleqtion. "This latest achievement with Sqale reflects the progress and potential of our neutral-atom architecture and marks an important step toward larger-scale quantum systems. We're proud to partner with the NQCC on a platform that is critical to advancing quantum computing and reinforces the UK's leadership in this essential technology."

Reaching the 100-physical-qubit level represents an important step beyond laboratory prototypes toward quantum computers that can run more complex algorithms, test error-correction approaches and support practical solutions. At this scale, quantum systems begin to support experimentation that connects more directly to real-world challenges. Researchers can begin probing applications in areas such as advanced materials, energy systems and complex optimisation. Sqale is the first neutral-atom platform of this scale deployed in an operational national facility, reinforcing its position at the forefront of quantum hardware development.

The NQCC's installation of the Sqale platform is part of its broader Quantum Computing Testbed Initiative. With Sqale, researchers will be able to evaluate performance, benchmark applications, and study how neutral-atom systems scale. The platform is also designed to accelerate skills development, supply-chain readiness and application exploration across the UK quantum ecosystem.

"Having a system of this scale available through the NQCC is a significant step for the UK quantum community," said Dr Michael Cuthbert, Director of the NQCC. "It allows researchers to move beyond small demonstrations and begin learning what it really takes to operate and scale quantum computers in practice."

"This is a defining moment for Infleqtion and the UK's ambition to build world-class sovereign quantum capabilities. Achieving this milestone has been a key goal for the UK's quantum efforts and seeing it become reality is something we are all immensely proud of," said Colin Sullivan, Managing Director of Infleqtion UK. "We look forward to expanding our partnership with UK researchers, businesses and government to unlock the full potential of quantum technology."

Infleqtion's milestone with NQCC demonstrates continued execution on the company's technology roadmap. Infleqtion is aiming to exceed 30 logical qubits in 2026 and deliver more than 100 logical qubits in 2028, advancing toward fully fault-tolerant architectures. Because it takes anywhere from 10 to more than 1,000 physical qubits to encode a single reliable logical qubit, physical-qubit performance becomes a key limiting factor. Infleqtion's 99.73% two-qubit gate fidelity delivers industry-leading performance on the metric that matters most in quantum computing. Higher fidelity means fewer physical qubits per logical qubit, delivering a significant scalability and efficiency advantage.

Neutral-atom architecture offers one of the clearest paths to scalable quantum computing and future commercial advantage due to its scalability, reconfigurability and strong coherence properties. Infleqtion's approach benefits from having already delivered neutral-atom systems in operational environments beyond the laboratory. Unlike many quantum computing efforts that remain confined to research settings, Infleqtion has already translated neutral-atom technology into multiple demonstrations and fielded systems, including:

Pioneering quantum flight trials demonstrating real-world operation

First materials science application on logical qubits

Deployment of a quantum optical atomic clock on an underwater autonomous vehicle

The UK's largest neutral-atom array

Collaboration on efforts to deploy a quantum gravity sensor in space

Together, these efforts underscore Infleqtion's ability to turn neutral-atom research into fielded products, providing a foundation for developing scalable quantum technologies that move beyond the laboratory and into practical use.

For more information about Infleqtion's neutral-atom computing roadmap and work with the NQCC, visit infleqtion.com.

About Infleqtion

Infleqtion, Inc. (NYSE: INFQ) is a global leader in quantum technology, delivering neutral-atom solutions for quantum computing, networking, sensing, and security. With a product portfolio spanning quantum computers, quantum optical clocks, RF receivers, and inertial sensors, Infleqtion's full-stack approach combines high-performance hardware with the company's proprietary Superstaq quantum computing software platform. Infleqtion's systems are already in use by the U.S. Department of War, NASA, the U.K. government, and in multiple collaborations with NVIDIA. Infleqtion, in collaboration with NVIDIA, published the world's first demonstration of a materials science application using logical qubits. With operations in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Infleqtion meets the demands of government and commercial customers across the space, defense, energy, finance and telecommunications sectors. For more information, visit Infleqtion.com or follow Infleqtion on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a neutral-atom quantum computer?

A neutral-atom quantum computer uses individual atoms held in place and controlled by lasers as qubits, the basic units of quantum information. Because the atoms are naturally identical and can be arranged with high precision, neutral-atom systems offer a flexible approach to building larger, more capable quantum processors while remaining well isolated from environmental noise.

How is neutral atom technology different from other quantum computing approaches?

Quantum computers can be built using several different physical approaches, including superconducting circuits, trapped ions, photons, and neutral atoms. Neutral-atom systems are especially promising because they can be scaled by adding and rearranging atoms with light, enabling flexible qubit layouts and reconfigurable interactions. These properties make neutral-atom architecture a compelling approach as the industry works toward larger-scale quantum systems.

Why does reaching 100 qubits matter?

Reaching 100 physical qubits is an important milestone because it enables larger and more realistic quantum experiments than have typically been possible on smaller prototype systems. At this scale, researchers can begin testing more complex algorithms, studying how systems behave as they grow, and exploring approaches to error correction and early applications. It marks an important step from laboratory-scale demonstrations toward larger operational quantum systems.

What does this deployment enable for researchers and industry?

With the system now operational at the National Quantum Computing Centre, researchers and industry collaborators can begin evaluating a large-scale neutral-atom quantum computer in a national testbed environment. This supports performance benchmarking, application exploration, and practical research into operating and scaling quantum systems across the UK quantum ecosystem.

Why is this significant for the UK?

This milestone marks the deployment of the UK's only operational 100-physical-qubit quantum computing system and supports a major goal of the National Quantum Computing Centre's technology roadmap. It strengthens the UK's national quantum infrastructure and gives the quantum community the opportunity to work with a system at a scale that supports more advanced research, benchmarking, and application development.

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