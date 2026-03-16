Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2026) - The following is a list of Upcoming Meeting Dates announced this week for Reporting Issuers in Canada. The data is supplied by Issuing Companies through the service of CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc.

Company Record Date Meeting Date Type Richards Group Inc. March 30, 2026 May 1, 2026 AG Amaroq Ltd. April 1, 2026 May 7, 2026 AS Amex Exploration Inc. March 30, 2026 May 19, 2026 AGS Arizona Sonoran Copper Company March 25, 2026 May 11, 2026 S Automotive Properties REIT April 1, 2026 May 27, 2026 AGS Axo Copper Corp. March 23, 2026 April 27, 2026 S BC Moly Ltd. March 31, 2026 May 6, 2026 A BULGOLD Inc. March 31, 2026 May 20, 2026 AS Baylin Technologies Inc. April 1, 2026 May 14, 2026 AG Big Gold Inc. April 2, 2026 May 19, 2026 AS Bonterra Energy Corp. April 1, 2026 May 20, 2026 AS Bridgemarq Real Estate Service April 2, 2026 May 13, 2026 A Calfrac Well Services Ltd. March 30, 2026 May 12, 2026 AS Clarke Inc. April 2, 2026 May 8, 2026 AGS Clydesdale Resources Inc. March 16, 2026 April 23, 2026 A Constellation Software Inc. April 2, 2026 May 15, 2026 A Geekco Technologies Corporation March 23, 2026 May 6, 2026 AGS Critical Reagent Processing Co April 1, 2026 May 6, 2026 A Dominion Lending Centres Inc. March 27, 2026 May 8, 2026 A EPSILON ENERGY LTD. April 7, 2026 May 20, 2026 AG East Side Games Group Inc. April 2, 2026 May 7, 2026 A EcoSynthetix Inc. April 2, 2026 May 21, 2026 AS Elcora Advanced Materials Corp* April 6, 2026 May 21, 2026 AS Endeavour Mining PLC April 1, 2026 May 21, 2026 AG Exchange Income Corporation March 31, 2026 May 12, 2026 AS Fiera Capital Corporation April 9, 2026 May 21, 2026 AG Filament Health Corp. * March 2, 2026 April 24, 2026 AS First Atlas Resources Corp. March 11, 2026 April 15, 2026 A First Majestic Silver Corp April 15, 2026 June 10, 2026 AG Sionna Strategic Income Fund March 24, 2026 May 13, 2026 S Foraco International SA * March 9, 2026 April 15, 2026 AGS Founders Metals Inc. April 2, 2026 May 7, 2026 AS Fox River Resources Corp. * March 13, 2026 April 27, 2026 A Full Circle Lithium Corp. April 2, 2026 May 19, 2026 AS GMV IMERALS INC April 2, 2026 May 8, 2026 A GREENFIRE RESOURCES LTD. April 2, 2026 May 7, 2026 A Geodrill Limited April 1, 2026 May 11, 2026 AS Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd March 31, 2026 May 6, 2026 AG Golden Rapture Mining Corp. April 2, 2026 May 20, 2026 A Greenheart Gold Inc. April 28, 2026 June 16, 2026 AG HELIUM EVOLUTION INCORPORATED April 2, 2026 May 20, 2026 A Headwater Exploration Inc. April 2, 2026 May 20, 2026 A High Arctic Energy Services In March 30, 2026 May 14, 2026 A Hudbay Minerals Inc. March 30, 2026 May 19, 2026 AS Imperial Metals Corporation April 1, 2026 May 20, 2026 AS Lassonde Industries Inc. March 31, 2026 May 15, 2026 AG Jamieson Wellness Inc. March 30, 2026 May 19, 2026 AS KDA Group Inc. March 25, 2026 April 29, 2026 AGS Linamar Corporation April 2, 2026 May 12, 2026 AG Lithium Chile Inc. March 30, 2026 May 15, 2026 AS Logan Energy Corp. March 30, 2026 May 15, 2026 AS Lumine Group Inc. April 2, 2026 May 15, 2026 A MCCOY GLOBAL INC April 1, 2026 May 14, 2026 AG Medicure Inc. April 2, 2026 May 21, 2026 AG Meren Energy Inc. March 31, 2026 May 20, 2026 AG NOVO RESOURCES CORP March 30, 2026 May 21, 2026 A Namibia Critical Metals Inc. March 31, 2026 May 14, 2026 AGS Northview Residential Reit March 31, 2026 May 26, 2026 A ONEX CORPORATION March 30, 2026 May 14, 2026 AG Optimus Gold Corp. April 2, 2026 May 7, 2026 AS Paramount Resources Ltd. March 30, 2026 May 12, 2026 A Pegasus Resources Inc. March 20, 2026 April 29, 2026 AS Peyto Explor & Devel Corp. April 2, 2026 May 21, 2026 AG Realia Properties Inc. March 23, 2026 April 28, 2026 AGS Restaurant Brands Int'l Inc. April 8, 2026 June 3, 2026 AG Rhyolite Resources Ltd April 9, 2026 May 15, 2026 AGS SURGE ENERGY INC. March 31, 2026 May 13, 2026 A Star Diamond Corporation March 30, 2026 May 14, 2026 AS Superior Plus Corp March 30, 2026 May 13, 2026 A Supremex Inc. April 2, 2026 May 7, 2026 A Telesat Corporation April 9, 2026 June 3, 2026 AG Thomson Reuters Corporation April 13, 2026 June 10, 2026 A Tinone Resources Inc. March 16, 2026 April 30, 2026 A Topicus.com Inc. April 2, 2026 May 15, 2026 A Totally Hip Technologies Inc. April 9, 2026 May 12, 2026 AS Trisura Group Ltd. April 10, 2026 June 2, 2026 AG Tudor Gold Corp. April 7, 2026 May 26, 2026 AG UR-Energy Inc. April 8, 2026 June 4, 2026 AGS Urano Energy Corp. March 20, 2026 April 29, 2026 S Viemed Healthcare Inc. April 8, 2026 June 4, 2026 AGS

Legend:

* = Change in Previously Reported Information

% = Cancelled Meeting

@ = Adjourned Meeting

Type of Meeting

A = Annual Meeting

S = Special Meeting

G = General Meeting

B = Bondholder Meeting

C = Court Meeting

For more information, please visit https://www.cds.ca/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288260

Source: The Canadian Depository for Securities Limited (CDS Ltd.)