Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2026) - The following is a list of Upcoming Meeting Dates announced this week for Reporting Issuers in Canada. The data is supplied by Issuing Companies through the service of CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc.
|Company
|Record Date
|Meeting Date
|Type
|Richards Group Inc.
|March 30, 2026
|May 1, 2026
|AG
|Amaroq Ltd.
|April 1, 2026
|May 7, 2026
|AS
|Amex Exploration Inc.
|March 30, 2026
|May 19, 2026
|AGS
|Arizona Sonoran Copper Company
|March 25, 2026
|May 11, 2026
|S
|Automotive Properties REIT
|April 1, 2026
|May 27, 2026
|AGS
|Axo Copper Corp.
|March 23, 2026
|April 27, 2026
|S
|BC Moly Ltd.
|March 31, 2026
|May 6, 2026
|A
|BULGOLD Inc.
|March 31, 2026
|May 20, 2026
|AS
|Baylin Technologies Inc.
|April 1, 2026
|May 14, 2026
|AG
|Big Gold Inc.
|April 2, 2026
|May 19, 2026
|AS
|Bonterra Energy Corp.
|April 1, 2026
|May 20, 2026
|AS
|Bridgemarq Real Estate Service
|April 2, 2026
|May 13, 2026
|A
|Calfrac Well Services Ltd.
|March 30, 2026
|May 12, 2026
|AS
|Clarke Inc.
|April 2, 2026
|May 8, 2026
|AGS
|Clydesdale Resources Inc.
|March 16, 2026
|April 23, 2026
|A
|Constellation Software Inc.
|April 2, 2026
|May 15, 2026
|A
|Geekco Technologies Corporation
|March 23, 2026
|May 6, 2026
|AGS
|Critical Reagent Processing Co
|April 1, 2026
|May 6, 2026
|A
|Dominion Lending Centres Inc.
|March 27, 2026
|May 8, 2026
|A
|EPSILON ENERGY LTD.
|April 7, 2026
|May 20, 2026
|AG
|East Side Games Group Inc.
|April 2, 2026
|May 7, 2026
|A
|EcoSynthetix Inc.
|April 2, 2026
|May 21, 2026
|AS
|Elcora Advanced Materials Corp*
|April 6, 2026
|May 21, 2026
|AS
|Endeavour Mining PLC
|April 1, 2026
|May 21, 2026
|AG
|Exchange Income Corporation
|March 31, 2026
|May 12, 2026
|AS
|Fiera Capital Corporation
|April 9, 2026
|May 21, 2026
|AG
|Filament Health Corp. *
|March 2, 2026
|April 24, 2026
|AS
|First Atlas Resources Corp.
|March 11, 2026
|April 15, 2026
|A
|First Majestic Silver Corp
|April 15, 2026
|June 10, 2026
|AG
|Sionna Strategic Income Fund
|March 24, 2026
|May 13, 2026
|S
|Foraco International SA *
|March 9, 2026
|April 15, 2026
|AGS
|Founders Metals Inc.
|April 2, 2026
|May 7, 2026
|AS
|Fox River Resources Corp. *
|March 13, 2026
|April 27, 2026
|A
|Full Circle Lithium Corp.
|April 2, 2026
|May 19, 2026
|AS
|GMV IMERALS INC
|April 2, 2026
|May 8, 2026
|A
|GREENFIRE RESOURCES LTD.
|April 2, 2026
|May 7, 2026
|A
|Geodrill Limited
|April 1, 2026
|May 11, 2026
|AS
|Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd
|March 31, 2026
|May 6, 2026
|AG
|Golden Rapture Mining Corp.
|April 2, 2026
|May 20, 2026
|A
|Greenheart Gold Inc.
|April 28, 2026
|June 16, 2026
|AG
|HELIUM EVOLUTION INCORPORATED
|April 2, 2026
|May 20, 2026
|A
|Headwater Exploration Inc.
|April 2, 2026
|May 20, 2026
|A
|High Arctic Energy Services In
|March 30, 2026
|May 14, 2026
|A
|Hudbay Minerals Inc.
|March 30, 2026
|May 19, 2026
|AS
|Imperial Metals Corporation
|April 1, 2026
|May 20, 2026
|AS
|Lassonde Industries Inc.
|March 31, 2026
|May 15, 2026
|AG
|Jamieson Wellness Inc.
|March 30, 2026
|May 19, 2026
|AS
|KDA Group Inc.
|March 25, 2026
|April 29, 2026
|AGS
|Linamar Corporation
|April 2, 2026
|May 12, 2026
|AG
|Lithium Chile Inc.
|March 30, 2026
|May 15, 2026
|AS
|Logan Energy Corp.
|March 30, 2026
|May 15, 2026
|AS
|Lumine Group Inc.
|April 2, 2026
|May 15, 2026
|A
|MCCOY GLOBAL INC
|April 1, 2026
|May 14, 2026
|AG
|Medicure Inc.
|April 2, 2026
|May 21, 2026
|AG
|Meren Energy Inc.
|March 31, 2026
|May 20, 2026
|AG
|NOVO RESOURCES CORP
|March 30, 2026
|May 21, 2026
|A
|Namibia Critical Metals Inc.
|March 31, 2026
|May 14, 2026
|AGS
|Northview Residential Reit
|March 31, 2026
|May 26, 2026
|A
|ONEX CORPORATION
|March 30, 2026
|May 14, 2026
|AG
|Optimus Gold Corp.
|April 2, 2026
|May 7, 2026
|AS
|Paramount Resources Ltd.
|March 30, 2026
|May 12, 2026
|A
|Pegasus Resources Inc.
|March 20, 2026
|April 29, 2026
|AS
|Peyto Explor & Devel Corp.
|April 2, 2026
|May 21, 2026
|AG
|Realia Properties Inc.
|March 23, 2026
|April 28, 2026
|AGS
|Restaurant Brands Int'l Inc.
|April 8, 2026
|June 3, 2026
|AG
|Rhyolite Resources Ltd
|April 9, 2026
|May 15, 2026
|AGS
|SURGE ENERGY INC.
|March 31, 2026
|May 13, 2026
|A
|Star Diamond Corporation
|March 30, 2026
|May 14, 2026
|AS
|Superior Plus Corp
|March 30, 2026
|May 13, 2026
|A
|Supremex Inc.
|April 2, 2026
|May 7, 2026
|A
|Telesat Corporation
|April 9, 2026
|June 3, 2026
|AG
|Thomson Reuters Corporation
|April 13, 2026
|June 10, 2026
|A
|Tinone Resources Inc.
|March 16, 2026
|April 30, 2026
|A
|Topicus.com Inc.
|April 2, 2026
|May 15, 2026
|A
|Totally Hip Technologies Inc.
|April 9, 2026
|May 12, 2026
|AS
|Trisura Group Ltd.
|April 10, 2026
|June 2, 2026
|AG
|Tudor Gold Corp.
|April 7, 2026
|May 26, 2026
|AG
|UR-Energy Inc.
|April 8, 2026
|June 4, 2026
|AGS
|Urano Energy Corp.
|March 20, 2026
|April 29, 2026
|S
|Viemed Healthcare Inc.
|April 8, 2026
|June 4, 2026
|AGS
Legend:
* = Change in Previously Reported Information
% = Cancelled Meeting
@ = Adjourned Meeting
Type of Meeting
A = Annual Meeting
S = Special Meeting
G = General Meeting
B = Bondholder Meeting
C = Court Meeting
For more information, please visit https://www.cds.ca/
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288260
Source: The Canadian Depository for Securities Limited (CDS Ltd.)
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