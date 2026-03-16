All major optical building blocks of QKD integrated on photonic chips, enabling scalable, cost-efficient quantum-secure communications for real-world networks

KEEQuant today announced the launch of its commercial-grade chip-scale QKD technology, marking a major advance in quantum-secure communications. This breakthrough redefines the economics and practicality of quantum key distribution by replacing bulky, complex optical assemblies with photonic integration and turning quantum-safe key exchange into a realistic network upgrade for telecom operators, data center providers and critical infrastructure organizations. The result is smaller, more scalable and more cost-efficient systems that preserve compatibility with existing fiber environments and established encryption solutions, making broader adoption far more practical for organizations preparing their infrastructure for the long-term cryptographic risks posed by quantum computing.

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Photonic integration at the core of KEEQuant's next-generation chip-scale QKD systems

"For years, QKD has been seen as strategically important, but too complex and too costly for broad deployment," said Imran Khan, Managing Director at KEEQuant. "Bringing QKD to the chip scale changes that. It gives quantum-safe key exchange the economics and practicality it needs to move into real-world networks."

Based on this technology, KEEQuant will begin shipments to first customers later this year.

Why chip-scale QKD is a market inflection point:

A dramatically lower system-cost basis fundamentally changes the economics of QKD

Wider accessibility makes quantum-safe key exchange viable for many more applications and customers

Broader market adoption becomes possible as QKD moves beyond premium niche deployments

New business models and integration opportunities open up across communications, security and quantum-network infrastructure

Technically, the milestone is the integration and system-level validation of the major optical building blocks required for QKD on photonic chips. Using commercial PICs, KEEQuant brought transmitter and receiver lasers, modulation, receiver optics and detection to the chip scale, replacing bulky optical assemblies with a compact photonic architecture. Beyond miniaturization alone, this establishes the engineering basis for repeatable packaging, manufacturable system design and reliable system-level integration of chip-scale QKD building blocks.

With this launch, KEEQuant moves quantum-safe communications from research and pilot deployments into commercially viable infrastructure.

About KEEQuant

KEEQuant GmbH is a start-up company specializing in quantum-secure communications. Its core business is the development and sale of Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) systems, Key Management Systems (KMS), and hybrid applications of post-quantum cryptography (PQC). The miniaturization of QKD technology onto photonic chips, together with certification and approval of the overall system, forms the foundation for long-term secure communications. This helps ensure that users' security-critical data flows remain protected against unauthorized access even in future threat scenarios, such as attacks using powerful quantum computers.

Funding

This work has received funding through the SEQRET project under the European Union's Digital Europe Programme, within the framework of EuroQCI, under call DIGITAL-2021-QCI-01-INDUSTRIAL (Project ID: 101091591). SEQRET advances secure and industrialized QKD systems for European telecommunication networks, including photonic integration, manufacturability, and certification readiness.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

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Address: KEEQuant GmbH, Gebhardtstrasse 28, 90762 Fürth