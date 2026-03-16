Keio Plaza Hotel Co., Ltd.: Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo Hosts Traditional Performing Arts Up Close in Hotel Lobby: "Experience Spirit of Season through Art of Kagurazaka Geisha"

- Following Earlier Performances, Remaining Two to Take Place on March 19 and 26 -

TOKYO, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keio Plaza Hotel Co., Ltd. is hosting an event titled "Experience the Spirit of the Season through the Art of Kagurazaka Geisha" in its hotel lobby every Thursday from February 26 to March 26, 2026 (excluding March 12). The event offers complimentary viewing of dance performances by Kagurazaka Geisha or professional female entertainers.

Performance image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000115/202603065172/_prw_PI1fl_PB15BHTL.jpg

Special website: https://www.keioplaza.com/offers/kagurazakageisha.html

As an increase in foreign guests is expected during the cherry blossom season in March, the Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo has planned this event to showcase seasonal dances performed by Kagurazaka Geisha, who preserve the traditional "Kagurazaka Odori" dance, an Intangible Cultural Property of Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward. The hotel invites all guests to experience the traditional performing arts, which are rarely accessible to the general public. The elegant dances performed by the geisha, accompanied by live "shamisen" (three-stringed Japanese banjo) music played by local musicians, will enhance time spent at the hotel.

Event overview

- Venue: 3rd Floor, Main Lobby

- Collaborator: Tokyo Kagurazaka Association

- Time/date:

3:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., Thursday, March 19

3:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., Thursday, March 26

*About 15 minutes long

- Admission: Free

Since opening in 1971, the Keio Plaza Hotel has hosted various Japanese cultural events. More recently, the hotel has expanded its program of events to offer experiences and workshops of various cultural arts and crafts rooted in the Shinjuku area. This reflects the hotel's desire to share Shinjuku's unique history and culture, enhancing the value of visits and stays at the hotel. Furthermore, requests for participation in these events have greatly increased as the number of international visitors to Japan has risen. Moreover, the Keio Plaza Hotel contributes to enhancing the overall accessibility and appeal of the Shinjuku region by serving as a hub for local culture.

About the Tokyo Kagurazaka Association and a Kagurazaka Geisha: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202603065172-O2-1S6fMioP.pdf

About Keio Plaza Hotel: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202603065172-O3-b98Kax67.pdf

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