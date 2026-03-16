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WKN: 869020 | ISIN: US5951121038 | Ticker-Symbol: MTE
Tradegate
16.03.26 | 08:36
387,00 Euro
+4,09 % +15,20
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.03.2026 00:06 Uhr
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Micron Technology, Inc.: Micron Completes Acquisition of PSMC's Tongluo P5 Site in Taiwan

BOISE, Idaho, March 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) today announced it has completed the acquisition and assumed ownership of Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation's (PSMC) P5 site in Tongluo, Miaoli County, Taiwan, under the acquisition agreement previously announced on January 17, 2026.

The new site will complement Micron's existing operations in Taiwan as an extension of the company's vertically integrated mega campus in Taichung, located approximately 15 miles away. The site includes approximately 300,000 square feet of existing 300mm cleanroom space and will support Micron's efforts to expand supply of leading-edge DRAM products, including HBM, to meet growing AI-driven demand.

Micron began preparations for the new Tongluo site following the deal announcement in January 2026 and will begin retrofitting the existing cleanroom now that the transaction has been completed. The new Tongluo site is expected to support meaningful product shipments from the existing fab beginning in fiscal 2028. The company is also planning the next phase of expansion at the site, with construction set to begin by the end of fiscal 2026 on a second facility of comparable scale, adding approximately 270,000 square feet of cleanroom space.

"The Tongluo facility complements our Taiwan operations and is a critical component of our global expansion plans," said Manish Bhatia, executive vice president of global operations at Micron Technology. "Memory is a strategic asset that dictates AI product performance, and the acquisition and phased ramp of this site strengthens our ability to capitalize on these significant opportunities. We appreciate the strong collaboration from the Taiwan government, our construction partners, and equipment and materials suppliers to enable and accelerate the ramp of our production capacity at this site."

Micron thanks PSMC, the Taiwan central government, including the Ministry of Economic Affairs, National Science and Technology Council, and Hsinchu Science Park, as well as Miaoli County Government, for their strong support, collaboration to ensure a swift and successful acquisition process, and commitment in enabling the new site, leveraging the efficiency and speed of execution fueled by the world-class semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem in Taiwan.

About Micron Technology, Inc.

Micron Technology, Inc. is an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND, and NOR memory and storage products. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and compute-intensive applications that unleash opportunities - from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit?micron.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including expectations as to when meaningful product shipments will begin at the Tonglou site, the timing of future construction plans for the Tonglou site, and the ability of Micron's global expansion plans to address product demand growth. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to the documents Micron files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically its most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. These certain factors can be found at https://investors.micron.com/risk-factor. Although Micron believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, Micron cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, or achievements. Micron is under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results.

©?2026?Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Information, products, and/or specifications are subject to change without notice. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All?other?trademarks are the property of their respective owners..

Micron Media Relations Contact??
Mark Plungy
+1 (408) 203-2910
corpcomms@micron.com

Micron Investor Relations Contact
Satya Kumar?
+1 (408) 450-6199?
satyakumar@micron.com
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© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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