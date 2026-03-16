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ACCESS Newswire
16.03.2026 08:02 Uhr
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Market Logic Software, GmbH: Market Logic Software Included in Latest Market and Competitive Intelligence Platforms Landscape Report

Independent research firm recognises Market Logic Software among notable vendors

BERLIN, DE / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / Market Logic Software, the company behind the DeepSights Active Intelligence platform, today announced its inclusion among the notable vendors in The Market And Competitive Intelligence Platforms Landscape, Q1 2026, a new report published by analyst firm, Forrester Research. The landscape report provides an overview of key trends in the market and competitive intelligence (M&CI) platforms category.

Forrester's report underscores the growing strategic importance of market and competitive intelligence to enterprise decision-making. The report notes that organisational market intelligence capability is increasingly recognized as critical to maintaining competitive advantage, playing a key role in strategic activities from "informing product direction and identifying high-value market segments to assessing business opportunities and risks." According to the report, "M&CI platforms have evolved far beyond information aggregation ...[into] sophisticated, purpose-built engines that automatically source, synthesise, analyse, and distribute intelligence across the organisation."

The Forrester landscape report highlights a significant market shift toward agentic AI capabilities, noting that practitioners are increasingly using M&CI platforms to embed insights directly into functional workflows - and that agentic activation workflows represent the next frontier for the category.

"Forrester's recognition that agentic workflows are embedding insights directly into business processes is a powerful validation of our vision for market intelligence and insights. We are proud to be included in this Forrester analysis," said Dirk Wolf, CEO of Market Logic Software. "With our platform DeepSights, we've pioneered an Active Intelligence system where teams of AI agents continuously uncover insights, validate ideas with virtual consumers, spot market changes early and trigger action from business teams. Our goal is to help organisations stop reacting to markets and start anticipating consumers to fuel innovation, competitive advantage and growth."

DeepSights is Market Logic Software's AI powered market intelligence and insights platform. It is designed to continuously connect knowledge, detect signals, fuel innovation, and stress-test ideas 24/7 with virtual customers. The platform's agentic AI capabilities go beyond traditional search and synthesis to proactively deliver active intelligence within the decision-making contexts where it matters most.

The full Forrester report, The Market And Competitive Intelligence Platforms Landscape, Q1 2026, is available here. For more information about DeepSights Active Intelligence, visit www.marketlogicsoftware.com.

--

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity?here?.

About Market Logic Software
Market Logic is the leading provider of market intelligence and insights solutions. By using DeepSights, our special purpose AI for insights technology, expert teams equip business decisions makers across their enterprise with trusted insights at scale and speed. For more than 15 years, we've helped hundreds of consumer-focused brands across the globe to transform into insights-driven businesses. Market leaders such as Unilever, Vodafone, Bayer, and Phillips are driving innovation and making smarter market moves with the support of Market Logic. Find out more at https://marketlogicsoftware.com/

Daniela Zuin
Chief Marketing and Growth Officer
Market Logic Software
Email: Daniela.zuin@marketlogicsoftware.com
Tel: +44 7799 113040

SOURCE: Market Logic Software, GmbH



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/market-logic-software-included-in-latest-market-and-competitive-i-1147428

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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