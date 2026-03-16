BWA Group Plc - Purchase of Shares by Non-Executive Director

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 16

16 March 2026

BWA Group PLC

(" BWA", or the " Company")

Purchase of Shares by Non-Executive Director

BWA (AQSE:BWAP), the mining investment company with licences in Cameroon and Canada, is pleased to announce that the Company's Non-Executive Director, John Byfield, has purchased further shares in the Company.

Mr Byfield has purchased 2,218,493 ordinary shares of 0.5p each (" Ordinary Shares"). Mr Byfield now holds a total of 19,541,135 Ordinary Shares (including those held by his wife, Lyn), equivalent to 2.01% of the Ordinary Shares in issue.

For further information on the Company, please visit www.bwagroupplc.com/index.html or:

BWA Group PLC James Butterfield Managing Director +44 (0) 7770 225 253 enquiries@bwagroupplc.com Allenby Capital Limited Aquis Corporate Adviser +44 (0) 20 3328 5656 Nick Harriss/Nick Naylor Oberon Capital Broker +44 (0) 20 3179 5300 Nick Lovering/Adam Pollock

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.