BWA Group Plc - Purchase of Shares by Non-Executive Director
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 16
16 March 2026
BWA Group PLC
(" BWA", or the " Company")
Purchase of Shares by Non-Executive Director
BWA (AQSE:BWAP), the mining investment company with licences in Cameroon and Canada, is pleased to announce that the Company's Non-Executive Director, John Byfield, has purchased further shares in the Company.
Mr Byfield has purchased 2,218,493 ordinary shares of 0.5p each (" Ordinary Shares"). Mr Byfield now holds a total of 19,541,135 Ordinary Shares (including those held by his wife, Lyn), equivalent to 2.01% of the Ordinary Shares in issue.
For further information on the Company, please visit www.bwagroupplc.com/index.htmlor:
BWA Group PLC
James Butterfield
Managing Director
+44 (0) 7770 225 253
enquiries@bwagroupplc.com
Allenby Capital Limited
Aquis Corporate Adviser
+44 (0) 20 3328 5656
Nick Harriss/Nick Naylor
Oberon Capital
Broker
+44 (0) 20 3179 5300
Nick Lovering/Adam Pollock
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
Name
John Byfield
Reason for notification
Director of BWA Group Plc
Initial
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
BWA Group Plc
LEI
213800XG3K7PTAAG8630
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of 0.5p each
Identification code
ISIN: GB0033877555
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Ordinary Shares
Price(s) and
2,218,493
Aggregated information
N/A
Date of the transaction
13/3/26
Place of the transaction
Aquis