SEGRO PLC: DATA CENTRE UPDATE

16 March 2026

SEGRO plc ("SEGRO")

DATA CENTRE UPDATE

SEGRO, a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses, industrial property and data centres, provides an update on its 2.5GW+ data centre programme.

Signing of a further powered shell pre-let on the Slough Trading Estate

SEGRO has signed an agreement to develop a powered shell data centre for an existing customer on the Slough Trading Estate, Europe's largest hub of data centres.

The completed building will provide 30,000 sq m of modern data centre space across three floors of data halls and a roof level plant deck. Planning permission is in place via the Slough Trading Estate Simplified Planning Zone. It will be built to the highest sustainability standards with SEGRO targeting a BREEAM 'Excellent' rating for the powered shell development.

The agreement includes the provision of 50MVA of power when fully operational, which the customer will contract directly.

SEGRO Pure Premier Park Data Centre Limited receives planning committee approval

Separately, SEGRO announces that it has received planning committee approval for its first fully fitted data centre, which it is developing in joint venture with Pure Data Centres Group at SEGRO Premier Park in Park Royal, West London. The facility, which will benefit from 70 MVA of incoming power, will be delivered to high sustainability standards and will incorporate a highly energy?efficient design, including closed?loop liquid cooling to minimise water use.

Together with its joint venture partner, SEGRO will continue working alongside the relevant parties and stakeholders to progress the development, including finalising the planning process and securing a pre-let.

Andrew Pilsworth, Managing Director of Data Centres and Strategic Partnerships at SEGRO, said :

"These two announcements demonstrate further progress in our strategy to execute on the 2.5GW+ opportunity in our powered land bank. The critical mass of data centres we have built up at Slough over the last 20 years, together with the Simplified Planning Zone status we have secured there were integral to enabling us to work with an existing customer to expand its campus, while allowing SEGRO to profitably utilise a relatively small 3.5 acre plot. Securing planning committee approval at Premier Park is also an important milestone for both our Pure JV at the site and, more broadly, in the evolution of SEGRO's fully fitted data centre development strategy."

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CONTACT DETAILS FOR INVESTOR / ANALYST AND MEDIA ENQUIRIES:

Susanne Schroeter (Chief Financial Officer) Tel: +44 (0) 20 3387 4300 Claire Mogford (Head of Investor Relations) Tel: +44 (0) 20 7451 9048 Gary Gaskarth (External Communications Manager) Tel: +44 (0) 20 7451 9069 FTI Consulting Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Eve Kirmatzis Tel: +44 (0) 20 3727 1000

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris. The company owns, manages and develops modern warehousing, industrial property and data centres across the UK and seven other European countries, with a portfolio of 10.9 million square metres of space (117 million square feet) valued at £22.0 billion.

Founded in 1920, SEGRO's active approach to asset management and disciplined approach to capital allocation has created a portfolio of high-quality, sustainable buildings in some of Europe's largest cities and at key transport and digital infrastructure hubs.

From big-box logistics to urban warehousing and data centres, SEGRO creates the space that enables extraordinary things to happen. It provides the infrastructure of modern economies and everyday life, enabling efficient, low-carbon supply chains and digital connectivity across Europe, helping drive growth and job creation. This space supports a diverse customer base including retailers, manufacturers, logistics providers and technology companies.

SEGRO's is committed to being a force for societal and environmental good, prioritising Championing low-carbon growth, Investing in local communities and environments, and Nurturing talent.

For more information, visit www.SEGRO.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

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