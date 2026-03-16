Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2026) - Neotech Metals Corp. (CSE: NTMC) (OTCQB: NTMFF) (FSE: V690) ("Neotech" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed DGWA GmbH ("DGWA"), a Frankfurt-based corporate advisory and capital markets firm, as its European government consulting and financial markets advisor (the "DGWA Agreement"). DGWA will assist the Company on strategic engagement with government agencies and industry stakeholders as Neotech advances its critical minerals development strategy and strengthens relationships within the global rare earth supply chain.

Reagan Glazier, CEO of Neotech, said in comment, "Demand for rare earth elements continues to accelerate across advanced technologies, clean energy systems, and defense applications, placing increasing importance on developing secure and reliable supply chains in allied jurisdictions. Europe, and Germany in particular, has taken a leading role in recognizing the strategic importance of critical minerals. By partnering with DGWA, we are strengthening our ability to engage with industry leaders, and government stakeholders across the region. At the same time, we are seeing strong support from Canadian governments for the development of domestic critical mineral supply. Together, growing international demand and increasing government support position Neotech to play an important role in helping establish a secure North American supply of rare earth elements."

Stefan Müller, CEO of DGWA, added: "Neotech is uniquely positioned to support the recently signed Canada-Germany Joint Declaration of Intent, offering a secure, 'friend-shored' source of heavy and light rare earth elements that directly addresses Germany's mandate to decouple its industrial supply chains from Chinese dominance. Neotech's low-temperature, low-reagent leaching process significantly reduces both the carbon footprint and the operating costs compared to traditional rare earth processing. With a strategic listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and being located just 20 kilometers from existing Ontario hydroelectric and rail infrastructure, Neotech stands as a primary candidate for the joint public-private financing mechanisms designed to accelerate the European energy transition."

Under the DGWA Agreement, the Company will pay DGWA €5,000 per month for a twelve-month term commencing immediately for total consideration of €60,000. The Company will also issue 300,000 stock options to DGWA for a term of three years to vest as to one-third each month starting a month from the grant date, the stock options will be priced at the close of market price on the date of the grant. In addition to this base consideration, the Company will pay DGWA 8% on any gross receipts from equity raised from a private placement, capital raise or other such equity allocation to investors. It will also pay DGWA 7%, comprised of 3.5% in cash and 3.5% in warrants, on any gross receipts from grants and subsidies, debt financings, offtake agreements or royalties capped at €1,000,000 per transaction. Aside from this agreement, the Company does not have any relationship with DGWA. DGWA will provide the following services:

Arrange site visits to the Project with key investors and stakeholders,

Organize European roadshows with retail, brokers, Family Offices and institutional investors,

Assist with grant funding applications to access non-dilutive financing,

Introduce the Company to European newsletter writers,

Introduce the Company to key German and European defense sector companies,

Arrange participation and representation in European Union raw materials conferences,

Translation of important presentation materials for European investors into the German language, to manage social media accounts,

Manage the translation and distribution of press releases on behalf of the Company,

Position the Company in the German speaking media environment and to assist the Company to present to German speaking retail and institutional investors, potential offtake partners and government.

About DWGA GmbH

DGWA, the German Institute for Asset and Equity Allocation and Valuation ("Deutsche Gesellschaft für Wertpapieranalyse GmbH"), is a European Investment Banking Boutique based in Frankfurt, Germany. The management team has a 30-year track record in trading, investing, and analysing SMEs around the world. DGWA has been involved in over 250 IPOs, financings, bond issues, dual listings, and corporate finance transactions as well as corresponding road shows and awareness campaigns.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Reagan Glazier, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Neotech Metals Corp.

About Neotech Metals

Neotech Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company dedicated to discovering and developing valuable mineral resources within promising jurisdictions around the world. With a strong commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices, Neotech is positioned to make a positive impact while maximizing the potential of its exploration properties.

The company has a diversified portfolio of Rare-Earth Element and Rare Metals projects, including the Hecla-Kilmer Apatite-hosted Rare Earth project, located 20 km from the Otter Rapids 180MW hydroelectric power generation station and active Ontario Northway railway, along with its TREO and Foothills projects located in British Columbia. All three projects are 100% wholly-owned.

Qualified Person

Technical Information for this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101. Jared Galenzoski VP Exploration, P.Geo., and Qualified Person, has reviewed and approved all of the data and statements made for this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288552

Source: Neotech Metals Corp.