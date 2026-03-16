Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 16-March-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 16/03/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice: Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Preference Share Linked Notes due 14/03/2033; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to securities XS2067307061 -- and including GBP1,999) Issuer Name: Central American Bank for Economic Integration 4.125% Notes due 02/02/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 Debt and debt-like XS3280518773 -- each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities 3.750% Notes due 22/01/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 Debt and debt-like US15238RAL69 -- each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S) securities 3.750% Notes due 22/01/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 Debt and debt-like US15238PAL04 -- each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) securities Issuer Name: Secured Fixed Income plc 7.50% Bonds due 16/03/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100 each Debt and debt-like XS3273290497 -- and integral multiples thereof) securities Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC Market Access Warrants linked to ordinary shares issued by Mobile World Investment Securitised GB00BTDGRZ16 -- Corporation due 15/03/2027 derivatives Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 16/03/2028; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised XS3295288982 -- GBP1,000 each) derivatives Securities due 18/03/2030; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised XS3295289105 -- GBP1,000 each) derivatives Issuer Name: Natwest Markets Plc 4.00% Notes due 16/03/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 Debt and debt-like XS3318869719 -- each) securities Issuer Name: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA 2.625% Covered Bonds due 16/03/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and debt-like XS3310478485 -- EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof) securities 3.000% Covered Bonds due 16/03/2033; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and debt-like XS3310478568 -- EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 421053 EQS News ID: 2291438 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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March 16, 2026 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)