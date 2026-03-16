Waaree Energies has started building a 10 GW solar ingot and wafer manufacturing facility in the Indian state of Maharashtra, aimed at strengthening the nation's upstream solar supply chain. India Waaree Energies Ltd has begun construction of an integrated solar ingot and wafer manufacturing facility in Butibori, Nagpur, with planned annual production capacity of 10 GW each for solar ingots and wafers. The company says the complex will be India's largest integrated ingot and wafer manufacturing facility. The project will span about 300 acres and involve an investment of around INR 62 billion. ...

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