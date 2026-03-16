DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF Dist (U71G LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 16-March-2026 / 09:14 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 13-Mar-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 86.0746 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 518449 CODE: U71G LN ISIN: LU1407888053 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407888053 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U71G LN LEI Code: 549300M0DFVHMCD88D25 Sequence No.: 421131 EQS News ID: 2291724 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 16, 2026 04:14 ET (08:14 GMT)