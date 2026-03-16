DJ Amundi Core Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc (GOVU LN) Amundi Core Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-March-2026 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 13-Mar-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 45.4246 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7399949 CODE: GOVU LN ISIN: LU1437016204 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437016204 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GOVU LN LEI Code: 2221005BT6ROFABD6U12 Sequence No.: 421148 EQS News ID: 2291758 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 16, 2026 04:15 ET (08:15 GMT)