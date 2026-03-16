NAXS AB: NAXS has divested its co-investment in Reledo Holding AB

NAXS has divested its co-investment in Reledo Holding AB ("Reledo" or the "Company"), the leading Nordic facilities management provider to the small and medium-sized enterprise sector. The divestment was made in connection with the partial divestment by Celero Capital Fund I of its stake in the Company to Delore Fund (D) AB, a newly formed special purpose vehicle (the "SPV") established to acquire interests in Reledo.

Since Celero Capital established the Reledo platform in 2023, the Company has delivered outstanding performance, increasing EBITA by a factor of eleven. This growth has been driven by a highly effective buy-and-build strategy combined with strong organic expansion. Reledo continues to outperform its original business plan both operationally and financially and is now at an important inflection point ahead of the next stage of its development.

The transaction provides certain co-investors and shareholders, such as NAXS, with the opportunity to realise attractive returns, while enabling Celero Capital to continue supporting Reledo's expansion across Northern Europe through its established value-creation approach. The SPV will also provide additional capital to support the Company's continued acquisition strategy in both existing and new markets.

The SPV, which was oversubscribed, is underwritten by one of Celero Capital Fund I's existing investors, Schroders Capital, acting as lead investor, with additional commitments from selected other investors.

The divestment will result in a distribution of approx. SEK 20,000,000 for NAXS, which will retain an exposure to Reledo after the transaction through its investment in Celero Capital Fund I.

For further information, please refer to Celero Capital's press release: https://www.mynewsdesk.com/se/celero-capital/pressreleases/celero-capital-closes-special-purpose-vehicle-for-reledo-with-new-investor-commitments-3437272.

Contact information :

Amaury de Poret, CEO

Telephone: +46 735111735

This press release and further information is available on the Company's website: www.naxs.se

NAXS AB (publ)

Corp. Reg. No. 556712-2972

Nybrogatan 6

114 34 Stockholm, Sweden

E-mail: info@naxs.se

Established in 2007, NAXS is an investment company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm focused on Nordic private equity. The Company aims to maximize value from its existing portfolio while selectively deploying capital to enhance shareholder returns. More information is available on www.naxs.se