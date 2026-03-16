Studsvik AB: Studsvik signs a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Novatron Fusion Group to support Nordic fusion technology

Stockholm, March 16, 2026 - Strong international momentum is rapidly building toward commercially viable fusion solutions. Fusion has the potential to meet the growing energy demand by providing scalable, reliable and long-term carbon-free energy. By entering a strategic partnership, Studsvik and Novatron Fusion Group (NFG) aim to strengthen the Nordic region's position in the fusion sector by supporting the development of a fusion reactor based on NFG's technology.

The agreement leverages Studsvik's significant nuclear experience with NFG's unique fusion technology. NFG's groundbreaking approach is based on a mirror machine design combined with a proprietary plasma containment method. Studsvik operates a licensed nuclear site in Nyköping and offers comprehensive services for the nuclear sector, including fuel, materials, software, and waste management.

The collaboration includes material testing, modelling and simulation, decommissioning and waste, construction and siting of an industrial-scale pilot reactor, support for regulatory licensing, and assessment of the technology's applicability in other sectors.

- By leveraging Studsvik's unique site infrastructure and deep expertise in integrating advanced nuclear technologies with next generation industries like our own, we aim to strengthen the Nordic energy landscape. Together, we are committed to using our combined assets and expertise in both fusion and fission to improve performance, accelerate deployment, and reduce lifetime costs for new nuclear energy production, says Peter Roos, CEO, Novatron Fusion Group.

- Studsvik operates the only privately owned research laboratory in the world. Combining Novatron Fusion Group's technology and capabilities with Studsvik's infrastructure, global knowledge and site expertise, is an important step toward realising synergies in the Nordics and beyond. This will help accelerate the deployment of commercial fusion power, says Karl Thedéen, President and CEO, Studsvik.

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About Studsvik

Studsvik offers a range of advanced technical services to the global nuclear power industry. Studsvik's business focus areas are fuel and materials technology, reactor analysis software, decontamination and radiation protection as well as technical platforms for handling, conditioning and volume reduction of radioactive waste. The company has more than 75 years' experience of nuclear technology and radiological services. Studsvik has approx. 540 employees in 7 countries and the company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

www.studsvik.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/studsvik/

About Novatron Fusion Group AB