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WKN: A40FNP | ISIN: SE0022062055 | Ticker-Symbol: V7D
Frankfurt
16.03.26 | 08:05
2,260 Euro
-2,38 % -0,055
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PRISMA PROPERTIES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PRISMA PROPERTIES AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,2752,36510:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.03.2026 07:00 Uhr
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Prisma Properties AB: Prisma Properties acquires property in Lahti - strengthening its presence in the Finnish discount retail market

Prisma Properties has signed an agreement to acquire a property in Lahti, Finland, through a forward purchase transaction. The acquisition is based on an underlying property value of approximately EUR 9.6 million. The property comprises around 5,100 square metres of lettable area and is fully let on 11-year lease agreements to two leading discount retailers, with an annual rental value of approximately EUR 750,000 upon completion.

The property is located in an established retail area in Lahti along the E75, approximately 1.5 hours from Helsinki. The seller is a Norwegian private real estate company and developer. Through this acquisition, Prisma strengthens its cooperation with the Finnish property developer and contractor Tekova, which will construct the building. Prisma currently has two ongoing projects with Tekova in Finland. Construction is planned to begin in the first quarter of 2026, with completion and handover scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2026.

The acquisition increases Prisma's earnings capacity per share by approximately 0.8 percent compared with the latest interim report, while the portfolio is complemented with an additional modern retail property leased on long agreements to strong discount retailers.

"This acquisition is a next step in our growth strategy in Finland. With two new long-term tenants, we strengthen our position in a market characterised by solid growth and stable demand. We are also pleased to deepen our collaboration with Tekova," says Tom Hagen, Deputy CEO and Head of Transactions at Prisma Properties.

Merilmapi Attorneys acted as legal advisor, Naava Partners as technical advisor and Navigator Partners as tax and financial advisor. The purchase price will be paid upon closing in conjunction with the completion of the property.

For more information, please contact:
Tom Hagen, Deputy CEO and Head of Transactions, Prisma Properties
tom.hagen@prismaproperties.se
+46 73-509 99 18

About Prisma Properties
Prisma Properties is a leading owner and developer of modern retail properties in the Nordics. The company focuses on properties for groceries, discount stores, and the QSR sectors (quick service restaurants). Prisma Properties currently owns approximately 160 properties, primarily in Sweden, Denmark, and Finland, with the goal of growing further throughout the Nordic region. Focusing on long-term thinking, sustainability and accessibility, Prisma Properties invests in next generation retail centers and fast-charging stations for electric vehicles near highways and other high-traffic locations. Prisma Properties' shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap under the ticker code PRISMA, and its head office is located in Stockholm. Read more at: prismaproperties.se/en/.

Image Attachments
Laatukaari 1, image 1 (image by Tekova)
Laatukaari 1, image 2 (image by Tekova)

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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