The LEEMONS project is researching nanostructured silicon that uses low-energy electron multiplication (LEEM) to allow one high-energy photon to generate multiple electrons, reducing energy losses in solar cells. By creating ultra-thin amorphous silicon layers inside crystalline silicon via ion implantation, the scientists aim to boost solar cell efficiency beyond the Shockley-Queisser limit while keeping compatibility with existing manufacturing methods. A European research consortium is investigating a new nanostructured silicon approach that could help crystalline silicon solar cells overcome ...

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