Newline Group (Newline) today announced the appointment of Christopher Moy as head of professional indemnity.

Mr. Moy has over a decade of underwriting experience. He joined Newline in 2022 and has had an integral role in developing the Company's professional indemnity business, taking on increasing levels of responsibility over the past few years.

"Chris has proven to be a valued member of our London team," said Andy Pecover, chief underwriting officer. "His strategic insight has strengthened our broker and client relationships, and we're looking forward to seeing his impact continue in this new role."

Mr. Moy is based in London and will report to Andy Pecover.

About Newline Group

Newline Group is a market leading specialty insurance group that operates through three underwriting platforms, Newline Syndicate 1218 at Lloyd's, Newline Insurance Company Limited and Newline Europe Versicherung AG. Headquartered in London, with offices in the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Australia, Canada and Latin America, Newline Group underwrites international casualty, cargo and specialty lines of business in more than 80 countries around the world. Newline Group is part of the Odyssey Group, a leading worldwide underwriter of reinsurance and specialty insurance. Odyssey Group is a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. For more information, visit newlinegroup.com

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