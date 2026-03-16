Moonpig Group Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 16

Transaction in own shares

Moonpig Group plc (the "Company") announces that between 09 March 2026 and 13 March 2026 it purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its up to £30m share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 7 November 2025.

Description of shares: Moonpig Group plc - ordinary shares of 10 pence

Date of transaction: Number of Shares repurchased: Average price paid per Share (pence): Lowest price paid per Share (pence): Highest price paid per Share (pence): 09 March 2026 139,985 209.6627 208.5000 211.0000 10 March 2026 136,982 213.8106 211.5000 215.5000 11 March 2026 143,957 208.9808 206.5000 211.5000 12 March 2026 140,000 209.7066 207.0000 211.5000 13 March 2026 187,894 207.4671 204.5000 208.5000

Broker: RBC Europe Limited

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue with voting rights will be 309,881,975 (excluding Treasury shares), and the company holds no ordinary shares in Treasury.

The figure of 309,881,975 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Moonpig Group plc

investors@moonpig.com , pressoffice@moonpig.com

Catherine Faiers, Chief Executive Officer

Andy MacKinnon, Chief Financial Officer

About Moonpig Group:

Moonpig Group plc (the "Group") is a leading online greeting cards and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Red Letter Days and Buyagift brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group's leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering.

The Group offers its products through its proprietary technology platforms and apps, which utilise unique data science capabilities designed by the Group to optimise and personalise the customer experience and provide scalability. Learn more at https://www.moonpig.group/ .



Moonpig Group plc - Trade Fills - 13.03.26.pdf