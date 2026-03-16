An Australia-supported project will install rooftop solar, batteries and a minigrid upgrade for remote communities in Samoa currently reliant on diesel, kerosene and wood. Australia A AUD 1.2 million ($850,000) clean energy project conducted in Samoa will bring 108 households and five community centers on Upolu and Savai'i access to clean energy in support of communities located outside the country's electricity grid. On the island of Apolima, a mini-grid power network will also receive an upgrade to provide round the clock renewable electricity to 11 households. The project is a joint initiative ...

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