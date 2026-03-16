Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2026) - Stardust Metal Corp. (CSE: ZIGY) ("Stardust" or the "Company") is pleased to welcome Dr. Mynyr Hoxha as its new Vice President of Exploration, effective immediately. Dr. Hoxha is a seasoned Professional Geoscientist with over 30 years of experience across a wide range of base and precious metal projects in Canada. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Exploration and then Vice President of Mine Geology at Magna Mining.

Dr. Hoxha has extensive experience in geology and resource discovery across the Abitibi Greenstone Belt working for both major and junior companies, including Barrick Gold, Alamos Gold, Exall Resources and TVX Gold. Dr. Hoxha is an important addition to the Stardust team as the Company accelerates exploration activities along the prolific Larder Lake-Cadillac Break. Mynyr will work closely with Charles Beaudry, who remains with Stardust as a key member and Director and will continue to advise on exploration.

"We are pleased to appoint Mynyr as Vice President of Exploration. His extensive experience in mineral exploration and mine geology will be a valuable asset as we advance our exploration and development activities. Mynyr brings a proven track record of exploration success across multiple mining camps in Ontario including Kirkland Lake. With his appointment, we are reinforcing our commitment to rapidly advancing the exploration and development of our projects," said Stephen Stewart, Chairman of Stardust.

Dr. Hoxha added, "I am pleased to join Stardust Metals as Vice President of Exploration. Stardust's projects, located along the prolific Cadillac-Larder Lake Break, offer strong potential for new discoveries at depth and along strike. These properties are supported by extensive data and a highly prospective structural setting that remains only partially explored. With the backing of an exceptional team and the Ore Group's clear vision for the Company, I look forward to contributing to Stardust's growth through exploration and teamwork."

About Stardust Metal

Stardust is a gold exploration company with assets on the world class Cadillac Break and adjacent to Agnico Eagle, Barrick, Pan American and Gold Candle. Its main assets include the McGarry and Omega projects, both of which are currently updating their historical mineral resource estimates in addition to its Kirkland West project. McGarry also contains the largest tailings deposit in the Kirkland Lake region.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, P.Geo and géo., Director of Stardust Metal Corp., a Qualified Person, as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects." For the exploration undertaken by Stardust, all assay batches are accompanied by rigorous Quality Assurance procedures, including the insertion of standards and blanks.

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Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Stardust assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Stardust. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by Stardust with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Stardust profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288605

Source: Stardust Metal Corp.