EQS-News: EBD Group / Key word(s): Conference

BIO-Europe Spring 2026: Partnering Momentum Builds as Global Biopharma Leaders Set Course for Lisbon



16.03.2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST

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PRESS RELEASE BIO-Europe Spring 2026: Partnering Momentum Builds as Global Biopharma Leaders Set Course for Lisbon MUNICH, GERMANY - March 16, 2026. The global biopharmaceutical community is preparing to gather in Lisbon, Portugal, for the 20th edition of BIO-Europe Spring, the premier springtime partnering conference for the industry, taking place March 23-25, 2026. More than 3,700 attendees from over 2,000 companies, including leading pharmaceutical firms, innovative biotech companies, and global investors, are expected along Lisbon's shores for one of Europe's most important meeting points for life science innovation and dealmaking. Held alongside LSX Europe as part of Life Sciences Spring Innovation Week, this year's event will create an expanded platform for strategic discussions across biotech, pharma, and investment communities. Partnering has opened and is now in full swing, with over 20,000 one-to-one meetings expected, reinforcing BIO-Europe Spring's role as a vital hub for investment, collaboration, and cross-border engagement across the global life sciences ecosystem. "Portugal's life sciences sector has developed into a dynamic and internationally connected ecosystem, driven by strong research, innovative biotech companies, and growing investment activity," said Joana Branco, Director of Innovation and Ecosystem at Biocant Park, co-host sponsor of BIO-Europe Spring 2026. Filipa Sacadura, Director General of P-Bio, also co-host sponsor, added: "Hosting BIO-Europe Spring 2026 in Lisbon is a fantastic opportunity to showcase Portugal's innovation landscape and connect our biotech community with global industry leaders, investors, and partners." "We are excited to bring the 20th annual edition of BIO-Europe Spring to Lisbon, a city whose life sciences ecosystem continues to gain international recognition," said Claire Macht, Director of BIO-Europe Spring. "With strong participation from biotech innovators, pharmaceutical leaders, and global investors, BIO-Europe Spring 2026 will provide an essential platform to explore new partnering opportunities and help shape the next wave of life science innovation." BIO-Europe Spring 2026 will focus on partnering and dealmaking from early-stage innovators to mature biotech companies. The event recently strengthened its collaboration with YVC Collective , a network of more than 600 emerging life sciences venture capital professionals across Europe. Through this partnership, YVC Collective members help review applications for the conference's Startup Spotlight and Presenting Company programs, ensuring promising early-stage companies gain exposure to investors and industry leaders at a pivotal stage of development. Key Sessions and Events at BIO-Europe Spring 2026: The 20th annual BIO-Europe Spring conference will feature an engaging program curated by EBD Group (an Informa company) offering company presentations, panel discussions, and networking opportunities designed to foster collaboration across the life sciences value chain. A featured panel, "Piecing Together the Therapeutic Landscape with Analyst Insights", will leverage leading analyst intelligence and data-driven insights to provide a deep dive into the evolving biopharma ecosystem. Moderated by Daniel Chancellor (Evaluate), the panelists Samuel Bennett (Novo Nordisk), Hakan Goker (M Ventures), Laura Lane (Eli Lilly and Company), Toby Richardson (Johnson & Johnson), and Jan Van den Bossche (Andera Partners) will explore emerging trends, market dynamics, and investment opportunities across key therapeutic areas, offering strategic insights to navigate 2026 and beyond. Another ever-popular, recurring session, "Day in the Life of an Experienced Dealmaker", will offer a firsthand look at the current state of the life sciences landscape. Anton Gueth (EVOLUTION Life Science Partners), Evonne Sepsis (ESC Advisors), Claudio Costa-Neto (Jeito Capital), Evan Lippman (Teva Pharmaceuticals), and Chris Sheldon (GSK) will share strategies for navigating the complex biotech and pharma ecosystem. The program will also spotlight emerging innovators through the Startup Spotlight, a live pitch competition showcasing promising biotech startups. Selected companies will present their innovations to the BIO-Europe Spring audience and a panel of expert judges, offering insight into the next generation of life science innovation. Partnering and Registration for BIO-Europe Spring 2026 One-to-one meetings will be powered by partneringONE , an industry-standard platform that enables delegates to search, request, schedule, and conduct meetings efficiently. To enhance access and extend engagement beyond the in-person event, the conference will continue with two days of virtual partnering on March 31-April 1, allowing participants to connect regardless of time zone or travel constraints. Registration information for BIO-Europe Spring is available online . Discounted rates are still available until March 20, 2026. Additional Links and Information BIO-Europe Spring is organized by EBD Group, an Informa company. For more information and live updates, please visit the conference website at: https://informaconnect.com/bioeurope-spring and follow BIO-Europe Spring 2026 on LinkedIn . About Informa and EBD Group EBD Group's mission is to help collaborations get started across the life science value chain. Our range of partnering conferences has grown to become the largest and most productive conference portfolio in the industry. Each one of our landmark events, held in key life science markets around the world, is powered by our state-of-the-art partnering software, partneringONE, that enables delegates to efficiently identify and engage with new opportunities via one-to-one meetings. Today, our events and those of our sister organization, LSX (BIO-Europe, BIO-Europe Spring, LSX Europe, Biotech Showcase, LSX USA, Investival Showcase USA, ChinaBio Partnering Forum, Asia Bio Partnering Forum, LSX Nordic, BioEquity Europe, Investival Showcase EU, and the European Lifestars Awards), annually attract more than 15,000 senior life science executives who engage in over 50,000 one-to-one partnering meetings. These vital one-to-one engagements are the wellspring of deals that drive innovation in our industry. EBD is an Informa company. Informa is a leading international Live B2B Events, B2B Digital Services, and Academic Markets Group. Informa is a member of the FTSE 100 and works in over 30 countries. For more information, please visit: https://informaconnect.com/partnering-investment-strategy/ Media Contacts: MC Services AG

+49 89 2102280

contact@mc-services.eu Informa

Paul Gilbertson

paul.gilbertson@informa.com



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