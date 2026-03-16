Clarifying the Financing Authorization, Responsible Capital Strategy 2026 Transition to Revenue Generation

NUBURU, Inc. (NYSE American: BURU), a dual-use Defense Security platform company focused on non-kinetic effects, directed-energy technologies, electronic warfare and software-orchestrated defense systems, today issued a letter to its shareholders.

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire management team of NUBURU, Inc., I would like to sincerely thank our Shareholders for their participation and support at the Special Meeting of Shareholders held on March 12, 2026.

The approval of the proposals presented at the meeting provides NUBURU with important strategic flexibility as we continue executing the Company's transformation into a dual-use Defense Security platform focused on non-kinetic technologies, advanced software systems, and mission-critical infrastructure.

Global demand for counter-drone technologies, directed-energy systems, and mission-critical defense infrastructure continues to accelerate as governments and security agencies worldwide prioritize next-generation security capabilities in response to the rapid proliferation of unmanned aerial systems and evolving geopolitical security challenges.

Your support allows the Company to continue advancing a multi-year strategy designed to position NUBURU within these rapidly expanding defense and security markets.

Clarifying the Financing Authorization

We recognize that one of the proposals approved at the meeting authorizing the potential issuance of securities in private placements has generated questions among shareholders.

It is important to clarify that the shareholder approval relates to a standard regulatory authorization that establishes the maximum terms under which the Company could complete a private placement if and when appropriate. The approval does not represent a planned financing transaction, nor does it indicate that the Company intends to issue securities at any specific discount level.

Rather, the authorization provides the Company with the strategic flexibility required under NYSE American rules to pursue financing and strategic transactions when appropriate including potential acquisitions, industrial partnerships, or other initiatives designed to strengthen NUBURU's operational platform.

Companies operating in high-growth technology and defense sectors frequently maintain this type of authorization in order to act quickly when strategic opportunities arise.

Management's objective remains clear: to use capital strategically to build long-term shareholder value.

Responsible Capital Strategy

Management and the Board fully understand that Shareholders are attentive to dilution.

Accordingly, any capital strategy pursued by the Company will continue to prioritize:

supporting strategic acquisitions that expand NUBURU's technology and industrial platform

- strengthening the Company's balance sheet and financial stability

- maintaining compliance with NYSE American continued listing standards

- ensuring that any financing initiatives support long-term value creation

The flexibility approved by Shareholders is intended to allow the Company to build and scale its strategic platform, not to dilute it.

2026: Transition to Revenue Generation

Following the restructuring and strategic initiatives undertaken in recent months, 2026 represents a transition year for NUBURU moving from platform restructuring toward operational revenue generation.

Through its operating subsidiaries and strategic initiatives across the Defense Security ecosystem, the Company is working to convert its technology base, industrial capabilities, and strategic partnerships into tangible commercial opportunities and revenue streams during the year.

These initiatives include:

the continued deployment of industrial blue-laser technologies

- the development and integration of non-kinetic defense solutions, including directed-energy and counter-drone systems

- the expansion of mission-critical infrastructure and software-enabled defense platforms

Management's focus is now firmly on execution, commercialization, and measurable operational milestones.

Alignment with Shareholders

Management and the Board remain fully aligned with our Shareholders.

We share the same objective: building a stronger company and increasing the long-term value of NUBURU shares.

As the Company advances its strategic initiatives and transitions toward revenue generation, management believes that the current market valuation does not yet fully reflect the value of the Company's evolving platform, industrial assets, and strategic positioning within the global defense and security ecosystem.

Looking Ahead

Following the reverse stock split and the restructuring actions undertaken in recent months, management believes the Company now has the structural tools necessary to move forward with its next phase of growth.

As NUBURU transitions into a phase of operational execution and revenue generation during 2026, we believe that continued progress across the Company's strategic initiatives should progressively strengthen its financial profile and operating platform.

In management's opinion, the current trading price of NUBURU shares does not yet reflect the underlying value of the Company's evolving platform and strategic initiatives. Based on internal assessments and the Company's projected asset base following the initiatives currently underway, management believes that the present market valuation is approaching levels broadly comparable to the net asset value expected to be reflected on the Company's balance sheet by the end of the first quarter of 2026.

As the Company advances its strategy and begins translating its platform into revenue generation and operating scale, we believe the market will increasingly recognize the intrinsic value of the business.

We also expect to provide the market with additional updates regarding strategic initiatives and operational developments in the coming weeks as the Company continues executing its transformation plan.

Our objective remains clear: to execute our strategy, expand our revenue base, and build a company whose valuation reflects the strength of its technology, industrial capabilities, and strategic position within the rapidly evolving defense and security ecosystem.

Sincerely,

Alessandro Zamboni

Executive Chairman Co-CEO

NUBURU, Inc.

About Nuburu, Inc

Founded in 2015, Nuburu is executing a strategic transformation from a laser-technology company into a dual-use Defense Security platform provider. Through a combination of proprietary directed-energy technologies, non-kinetic defense capabilities, mission-critical software, and targeted industrial partnerships and acquisitions, Nuburu addresses high-value defense, security, and operational-resilience markets.

For more information, visit www.nuburu.net.

About Nuburu Defense LLC

A subsidiary of NUBURU, Nuburu Defense delivers advanced solutions for defense, security, and critical-infrastructure applications, supporting NUBURU's Defense Security Hub strategy.

For more information, visit also:

www.orbitopenplatform.com

- TEKNE S.p.A. SPECIAL VEHICLES ELECTRONICS

About Nuburu Subsidiary, Inc

A subsidiary of NUBURU, Nuburu Subsidiary, Inc fully owns Lyocon S.r.l. ("Lyocon") an Italian laser-technology company specializing in the design, manufacturing, and integration of high-power blue-laser systems for industrial applications.

Lyocon operates as a fully consolidated operating subsidiary within the NUBURU group and represents the core industrial platform for NUBURU's reactivated blue-laser business.

For more information, visit also Home Page Lyocon.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements, identified by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "plan," "seek," "targets," "projects," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast," or their negatives or variations. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to: (1) the ability to meet applicable securities exchange listing standards; (2) the impact of the loss of the Company's patent portfolio through foreclosure; (3) failure to achieve expectations regarding business development and acquisition strategies; (4) inability to access sufficient capital; (5) inability to realize anticipated benefits of acquisitions; (6) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (7) adverse economic, business, or competitive factors; (8) financial market volatility due to geopolitical and economic factors; and (9) other risks detailed in the Company's SEC filings, including its most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. These filings address additional risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. NUBURU undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260316047188/en/

Contacts:

NUBURU Investor Relations: ir@nuburu.net

Media Contact: press@nuburu.net

Website: www.nuburu.net