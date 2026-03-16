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PR Newswire
16.03.2026 11:12 Uhr
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RoboForex Launches Swap-Free Trading for All Clients

BELIZE CITY, Belize, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboForex, a financial broker, has announced the launch of swap-free trading for all its clients. The new feature represents a distinctive innovation in the forex industry and introduces a fundamentally different approach to overnight trading costs.

RoboForex Launches Swap-Free Trading for All Clients

RoboForex offers a comprehensive swap-free model, completely removing overnight fees (swaps). Crucially, this is achieved without introducing hidden costs, such as increased commissions or wider spreads, which are common among other market providers. By opening a swap-free account, RoboForex clients can run their strategies without incurring additional charges for holding positions overnight.

Enhancing the trader experience

The introduction of this feature is designed to lower entry barriers and create a more predictable cost structure for traders. By removing overnight swaps, RoboForex simplifies trading conditions and reduces cost-related uncertainty, particularly for those holding positions over longer periods.

In volatile market environments, where traders already navigate price fluctuations and risk exposure, eliminating overnight charges helps minimise additional cost pressure and supports a more focused trading experience. This can be particularly relevant when traders hold positions for extended periods during prolonged market trends, waiting for more favourable exit conditions.

"Following a successful test launch last year in several Latin American countries and strong positive feedback from clients, we decided to scale swap-free trading across all our markets," said Douglas Abreu, LATAM Operations Director at RoboForex. "This step reflects our broader focus on simplifying trading conditions and making costs more transparent and predictable, giving traders more flexibility in managing longer-term positions."

Key highlights of the swap-free accounts:

  • Total transparency: no additional commissions or mark-ups are added to the spread in exchange for swap-free status
  • Available to all RoboForex clients: swap-free trading is accessible on newly created accounts
  • Broad instrument coverage: zero swaps apply for the most popular instruments, including metals and currencies

Building a low-barrier trading environment

The launch of swap-free trading aligns with RoboForex's broader strategy of reducing cost-related barriers for clients. In addition to swap-free accounts, the company offers free withdrawals, allowing clients to withdraw funds without a commission up to three times per month. RoboForex also offers 0% commission on deposits, ensuring clients are not charged for funding their accounts.

By combining swap-free trading with transparent and cost-efficient funding and withdrawal conditions, RoboForex continues to develop a trading environment focused on market accessibility, clarity, and reduced structural costs for traders.

About RoboForex

RoboForex is a company that provides brokerage services, offering traders in financial markets access to its proprietary trading terminals and industry-leading third-party platforms. RoboForex Ltd operates under brokerage license number FSC 9759600.

View more detailed information about the Company's products and activities on the website roboforex.com.

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/roboforex-launches-swap-free-trading-for-all-clients-302713559.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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