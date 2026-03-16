SitusAMC Secures Top Spot in Primary Servicing for 2025 New CMBS Issuances in Europe

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SitusAMC, the leading provider of innovative, trusted solutions supporting the entire lifecycle of real estate finance, today announced it secured the top spot in primary servicing for new CMBS issuances in Europe in 2025, representing more than £2.268 billion in total commitments.

This underscores SitusAMC's position as the trusted market leader for institutional lenders and issuers seeking sophisticated, cross-border primary servicing solutions across Europe's evolving CRE debt landscape.

As issuance volumes rebounded and transaction structures grew increasingly complex in 2025, clients turned to SitusAMC for its deep credit expertise, asset-level intelligence, and proven ability to manage multi-jurisdictional portfolios with precision and discipline.

"This achievement reflects the confidence our clients place in our team and platform," said, Lisa Williams, Head of SitusAMC Europe. "In a market defined by structural complexity, regulatory nuance, and heightened investor scrutiny, clients require more than administrative support, they require a strategic partner."

Building on its 2025 momentum, SitusAMC has also been appointed as primary and special servicer on two new CMBS transactions in 2026: Sirius Logistics 2026-1 UK and Sage AR Funding 2026 No. 1 PLC.

About SitusAMC's Primary Servicing Offering in Europe

SitusAMC is a leading provider of tech-enabled primary servicing in Europe, providing comprehensive support for both balance sheet and CMBS transactions across major European jurisdictions.

The firm's primary servicing capabilities include:

Facility Agent & Security Agent / Security Trustee Roles

Lender/Borrower Engagement

Covenant Testing

Monthly / Quarterly Remittance Reports

Rate Notices & Billing Advice

Borrower Consents, Modifications & Waiver Requests

Enforce Rights & Remedies Under Loan Documents

Cash Management

Annual Property Visits

Third Parties Payment Facilitation

SitusAMC currently provides primary servicing on more than £106 billion in CRE balance sheet loans and CMBS issuances, representing approximately 440 loans across 21,655 properties. The portfolio spans more than 11 countries and includes all major asset classes, reflecting the firm's ability to operate seamlessly across jurisdictions, structures, and asset types.

Backed by deep expertise and integrated lifecycle capabilities, including underwriting, asset management, real estate valuations, and advisory services, SitusAMC's loan servicing team offers clients a differentiated solution with an unwavering focus on delivery and execution.

"Our integrated servicing model, supported by experienced servicing professionals and innovative technology infrastructure, enables us to deliver transparency, consistency, and value across the capital stack," added Williams.

Learn more about SitusAMC's European CRE solutions at European CRE Solutions I SitusAMC

About SitusAMC

SitusAMC is a leading independent provider of strategic outsourcing, advisory, talent, and technology solutions to the commercial and residential real estate finance industries. The company helps clients identify and capture opportunities in their real estate businesses through industry-leading solutions that drive operational efficiency, increase business effectiveness, and improve market agility across the entire lifecycle of their global real estate activity. For more information visit www.SitusAMC.com

Press Contact:

Andy Garrett

Head of Marketing & Communications

andygarrett@situsamc.com

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