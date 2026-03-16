An international research team developed CyberSentry, a software framework using advanced deep learning and optimization techniques to enhance cybersecurity in SCADA systems for power plants and critical infrastructure. It combines feature selection, hybrid anomaly detection, and dynamic parameter tuning to detect diverse cyberattacks with 99.5% accuracy while minimizing false alarms.An international research team has developed a new software-based framework to increase cybersecurity in Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems used in power plants, electricity grids and other infrastructure ...

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