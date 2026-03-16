Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 16

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 13 March 2026 were:-

Excluding current year Revenue = 1,714.55p

Including ALL Revenue = 1,722.99p

ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 9.8% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 6.2%. There are currently 78,897,105 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.

Contact:

Michael Campbell

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

16 March 2026