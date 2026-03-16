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WKN: 904647 | ISIN: GB0000066554 | Ticker-Symbol: 0KJ
Frankfurt
13.03.26 | 14:52
18,700 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,90018,50013:21
PR Newswire
16.03.2026 11:48 Uhr
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Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 16

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 13 March 2026 were:-

Excluding current year Revenue = 1,714.55p

Including ALL Revenue = 1,722.99p

ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 9.8% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 6.2%. There are currently 78,897,105 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.

Contact:

Michael Campbell

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

16 March 2026


© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

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Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

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