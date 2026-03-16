AM Group Exteriors Celebrated With 2026 Consumer Choice Award for Insulation Excellence in London & Greater Region

LONDON, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / Group Exteriors has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Insulation Contractor category for the London & Greater Region, recognizing the company's established commitment to quality workmanship, professionalism, and customer satisfaction.

A third-generation, family-owned and operated business, AM Group Exteriors has been enhancing homes across Ontario since 1956. With five locations operating province wide, the company has built its reputation on integrity, skilled craftsmanship, and long-term relationships within the communities it serves.

The Consumer Choice Award is determined through an independent consumer survey that evaluates reputation, service quality, and overall business excellence within each market. Being selected as a 2026 winner reflects AM Group Exteriors' continued dedication to delivering dependable exterior home improvement solutions while maintaining high standards across every project.

"Receiving the Consumer Choice Award for the London & Greater Region is a tremendous honour for our entire team," said Roger Haviland, CEO of AM Group Exteriors. "As a third-generation company, we take great pride in the trust families place in us. Since 1956, our focus has been on doing quality work, standing behind what we install, and treating every home as if it were our own. This recognition reinforces our commitment to excellence and to the communities we serve."

AM Group Exteriors specializes in insulation services designed to improve comfort, energy efficiency, and long-term home performance. In addition, the company provides expert installation of windows and doors, roofing systems, siding, soffit, fascia, and gutters. Known as exterior home remodelling experts, the team works closely with homeowners to ensure each project meets both functional and aesthetic goals.

Rooted in family values and guided by decades of experience, AM Group Exteriors continues to invest in training, innovation, and customer communication to deliver reliable, lasting results. The company's guiding philosophy, "Your home is where our heart is," reflects a deep commitment to professionalism, care, and respect for every property entrusted to its team.

Winning the 2026 Consumer Choice Award further solidifies AM Group Exteriors' position as a trusted insulation contractor in the London & Greater Region and highlights its enduring dedication to quality and service.

About AM Group Exteriors

AM Group Exteriors is a third-generation, family-owned exterior home improvement company serving communities across Ontario since 1956. With five locations province wide, the company specializes in insulation, windows and doors, roofing, siding, soffit, fascia, and gutters. Committed to craftsmanship, professionalism, and community trust, AM Group Exteriors continues to deliver dependable exterior solutions for homeowners throughout Ontario. For more information, visit www.amgroupexteriors.ca.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/am-group-exteriors-celebrated-with-2026-consumer-choice-award-fo-1147431