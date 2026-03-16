Bath Fitter Recognized With 2026 Consumer Choice Award for Bathroom Remodelling in Windsor

WINDSOR, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / Bath Fitter has been recognized with the 2026 Consumer Choice Award in the Bathroom Remodelling category, highlighting its leadership in delivering efficient, customized bathroom renovation solutions for homeowners and commercial clients in the Windsor region.

Founded in 1984, Bath Fitter introduced an innovative approach to bathroom remodelling by installing custom made acrylic bath and shower systems directly over existing fixtures. This process eliminates the need for demolition and significantly reduces the mess, cost and extended timelines typically associated with traditional bathroom renovations. Over time, this approach has positioned Bath Fitter as a trusted choice for clients seeking durable, modern and stylish bathroom upgrades.

Central to Bath Fitter's success is its fully customized manufacturing and installation process. Each bathtub or shower is made to order in the company's own facilities, ensuring a precise fit and consistent product quality. Certified technicians complete most installations in as little as one day, allowing customers to transform their bathrooms quickly with minimal disruption to their daily routines.

Bath Fitter offers a wide selection of design options, including modern styles, colours, wall patterns, shelving, doors and accessories. Safety features such as slip resistant surfaces and grab bars are also available, allowing customers to personalize their spaces while supporting accessibility and long-term comfort.

The company's acrylic products are engineered for long term performance. The non porous material resists stains, scratches and mildew and is easy to clean and maintain. The seamless, one-piece wall system eliminates grout lines, providing a clean, contemporary appearance while reducing ongoing maintenance. Many installations are supported by a lifetime warranty, reinforcing Bath Fitter's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

In addition to residential projects, Bath Fitter serves a wide range of commercial clients, including hotels, healthcare facilities, senior living communities, student housing providers and property management firms. The company's rapid installation process allows businesses to update bathrooms efficiently without taking rooms or units out of service for extended periods.

With locations across Canada and the United States, Bath Fitter combines the reliability of a national brand with the personalized service of local teams. Customers benefit from in home or virtual consultations that provide expert guidance, clear design options and accurate project estimates before work begins.

"We are honoured to receive the 2026 Consumer Choice Award," said the Bath Fitter team in Windsor. "Our focus has always been on providing efficient, high quality bathroom solutions that combine durability, style and convenience. This recognition reflects our commitment to helping customers transform their spaces with confidence and minimal disruption."

By continuing to deliver fast, dependable and stylish bathroom solutions, Bath Fitter remains a trusted choice for customers looking to modernize their spaces with minimal disruption.

About Bath Fitter

Bath Fitter is a leading North American bathroom remodelling company founded in 1984. Known for its seamless, custom-made acrylic bath and shower systems, the company offers fast, durable renovation solutions without demolition. Serving both residential and commercial clients, Bath Fitter combines personalized design, professional installation and long-term value through quality craftsmanship and efficient service. To learn more, visit www.bathfitter.com. About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more. Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/bath-fitter-recognized-with-2026-consumer-choice-award-for-bathr-1147432