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ACCESS Newswire
16.03.2026 12:02 Uhr
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Nieman Market Design Sets the Standard for Custom Storage With 2026 Consumer Choice Award Recognition in London

LONDON, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / For nearly four decades, Nieman Market Design has shaped the way London homeowners think about storage. Recognized with the 2026 Consumer Choice Award in the Garage Design & Closet Organizers category, the family-owned company continues to stand out for its blend of craftsmanship, modern design and personalized service.

Founded in 1985, Nieman Market Design has built its reputation as London's leading custom closet company by focusing on one principle above all else: storage should be as beautiful as it is functional. Every project is designed to reflect how clients live, work and move through their space, resulting in tailored solutions that elevate everyday routines.

Nieman Market Design specializes in custom closets and garage design solutions that combine thoughtful layouts with high quality materials and clean, contemporary aesthetics. Rather than offering one size fits all systems, the company approaches each project as a collaboration, ensuring that the final design aligns with the client's lifestyle, storage needs and design preferences.

What sets Nieman Market Design apart is its commitment to exceptional craftsmanship. As a family-owned business, the company takes pride in precision, durability and attention to detail at every stage, from design through installation. This dedication has earned long standing trust from clients who value both form and function in their homes.

The company's work transforms underutilized areas into organized, purposeful spaces that feel intentional and refined. Whether creating a streamlined walk-in closet or a well-planned garage storage system, Nieman Market Design focuses on maximizing space while maintaining a sense of visual harmony.

For the team at Nieman Market Design, receiving the 2026 Consumer Choice Award reflects the relationships they have built over decades of service. "We are proud to be recognized by the London community," said the team at Nieman Market Design. "Our goal has always been to create custom storage solutions that enhance the way our clients live. This recognition reinforces our commitment to quality, design and personalized service."

Consumer Choice Award highlights businesses that earn strong support within their communities by consistently delivering excellence. For Nieman Market Design, the recognition underscores its position as a trusted leader in luxury storage and custom organization solutions.

As the company looks ahead, Nieman Market Design remains focused on evolving with modern design trends while staying true to the craftsmanship and values that have defined its success since 1985. With every project, the team continues to create spaces that are both practical and visually striking.

About Nieman Market Design
Nieman Market Design is a family-owned company that has been London's leading custom closet provider since 1985. Specializing in luxury closet and garage design solutions, the company is known for exceptional craftsmanship, modern design and personalized service. Nieman Market Design creates functional, beautifully designed spaces tailored to each client's lifestyle. To learn more, visit www.niemanmarketdesign.com.

About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nieman-market-design-sets-the-standard-for-custom-storage-with-2-1147435

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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