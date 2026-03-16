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ACCESS Newswire
16.03.2026 12:02 Uhr
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MoveZen Property Management Receives 2026 Consumer Choice Award for Second Consecutive Year

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / MoveZen Property Management has received the 2026 Consumer Choice Award in the Property Management category, marking the second consecutive year the company has earned the recognition.

Founded in 2006, MoveZen Property Management provides full-service management for residential properties in the Raleigh area. Its services include property management, tenant placement, HOA management, and Custom Home Services for property owners requiring professional oversight.

MoveZen's Custom Home Services are designed for property owners who need support beyond traditional rental management. The service supports vacation homes, estates, second homes, and properties owned by clients who travel frequently or live outside the region. Services focus on regular property check-ins, coordinated maintenance, and local oversight.

"Custom Home Services allows us to act as a local point of contact for property owners who are not always on site," said Alisha Robbins, Chief Operating Officer at MoveZen Property Management. "Our team is locally available to step in and address property needs in real time, serving as a reliable on-the-ground resource."

In addition to Custom Home Services, MoveZen's property management approach emphasizes transparent reporting, proactive maintenance planning, and data-informed pricing strategies. These systems are designed to support stable property performance while maintaining positive tenant experiences.

The 2026 Consumer Choice Award reflects MoveZen's continued presence in the Triangle market and its structured approach to property management and owner support.

About MoveZen Property Management
Founded in 2006, MoveZen Property Management provides full-service property management, tenant placement, HOA management, and Custom Home Services throughout the Raleigh area. The company combines local market knowledge with data-driven strategies to support property owners and tenants through consistent service and operational oversight. For more information, visit www.movezen360.com .

About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/movezen-property-management-receives-2026-consumer-choice-award-1147436

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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