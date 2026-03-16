Breck's Paving Wins Consumer Choice Award for Paving Contractor In Columbus

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award (CCA) proudly announces Breck's Paving as the 2026 winner in the Paving Contractor category in Columbus. This recognition highlights the company's longstanding commitment to quality workmanship, customer trust, and dependable paving services across the region.

Founded in 1957 as a family business, Breck's Paving has spent more than six decades building a reputation for excellence throughout Central Ohio. Known for its reliability, craftsmanship, and attention to detail, the company has grown while maintaining the same core values that shaped its early success. Breck's Paving continues to serve residential, commercial, and municipal clients with paving solutions designed to deliver durability, performance, and long-term value.

At the heart of the company's success is a culture built on accountability and respect. Every project is approached with pride in workmanship and a commitment to doing what is right for customers, teammates, and the communities Breck's Paving serves. This focus on integrity and follow-through has allowed the company to build strong relationships with clients while maintaining a reputation as one of the most trusted paving contractors in the Columbus area.

"We are honoured to receive this recognition and grateful to the customers, employees, and partners who have supported us over the years," said the Breck's Paving team. "For more than 60 years, our goal has been simple: deliver quality work, stand behind every project, and treat people with respect. This award reflects the dedication of our team and the trust our customers place in us."

Breck's Paving provides a full range of paving services including asphalt paving, driveway installation, parking lot construction, sealcoating, and pavement repair. Whether working on residential driveways, commercial developments, or municipal infrastructure, the company approaches every project with careful planning, experienced craftsmanship, and a focus on long-lasting results.

As Columbus continues to grow, Breck's Paving remains committed to supporting the region's development through reliable paving services and strong community relationships. By combining decades of experience with a forward-looking approach to construction and infrastructure, the company continues to deliver projects that stand the test of time.

About Breck's Paving

Breck's Paving is a Columbus, Ohio-based paving contractor serving residential, commercial, and municipal clients throughout Central Ohio. Founded in 1957 as a family business, the company has built a reputation for accountability, craftsmanship, and dependable service. Breck's Paving specializes in asphalt paving, driveway installation, parking lot construction, and pavement maintenance, delivering durable solutions with careful attention to detail. With more than six decades of experience, the company continues to build lasting relationships with customers, employees, and the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.breckspaving.com.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/brecks-paving-wins-consumer-choice-award-for-paving-contractor-i-1147438