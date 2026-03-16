Myers Park Tailors Earns 2026 Consumer Choice Award for Tailoring and Alterations in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / Myers Park Tailors has been recognized as a 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Tailoring & Alterations category, reflecting its long-standing reputation for craftsmanship, precision, and personal service within the Charlotte community.

Myers Park Tailors is a family-owned tailoring studio that has served clients throughout the Charlotte area for more than 25 years. Specializing in custom suits and detailed alterations for both men and women, the studio has built its practice around careful workmanship and an individualized approach to fit.

Led by master tailor Walid Nassar, the team is known for its attention to detail and hand-finished construction. Each garment is approached with the understanding that tailoring requires both technical accuracy and an appreciation for how clothing should feel when worn. This philosophy guides both custom work and alterations, ensuring consistency across every piece that leaves the studio.

Rather than operating at volume, Myers Park Tailors focuses on precision and relationship-based service. Many clients return over years and generations, drawn by the studio's commitment to careful measuring, thoughtful construction, and a measured process that prioritizes quality over speed.

"Tailoring is about getting the details right," said Walid Nassar, Master Tailor at Myers Park Tailors. "When the work is done properly, clients feel it the moment they put a garment on."

Consumer Choice Award recognizes businesses that demonstrate consistent quality and community trust. For Myers Park Tailors, this acknowledgment reflects more than two decades of steady tailoring work in the Charlotte area.

As the studio continues serving Charlotte, Myers Park Tailors remains committed to providing custom garments and alterations that combine technical skill with personal attention, helping clients feel confident in clothing that fits as intended.

About Myers Park Tailors

Myers Park Tailors is a family-owned tailoring studio based in Charlotte, North Carolina. With more than 25 years of experience, the studio specializes in custom suits and expert alterations for men and women. Led by master tailor Walid Nassar, Myers Park Tailors is known for precise craftsmanship, hand-finished details, and a personalized approach to tailoring. To learn more, visit www.myersparktailors.com. About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more. Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/myers-park-tailors-earns-2026-consumer-choice-award-for-tailorin-1147449