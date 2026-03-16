MIT Solve Launches 10th Anniversary Global Challenge to Back the Next Decade of Breakthrough Solutions

Celebrating a decade of solving global challenges, MIT Solve is committing $1M in funding to back solutions designed to scale in a rapidly changing world-where inequity, climate risk, and emerging technologies collide.

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / MIT Solve, an initiative of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, today announced the launch of its 10th Anniversary Global Challenge, marking a decade of supporting innovators using tech to tackle the world's most urgent problems.

Since its founding, Solve has built a global platform for mission-driven innovation-launching more than 100 challenges and supporting 500+ innovators whose solutions have reached over 370 million lives worldwide. Together, these Solvers have raised more than $1.1 billion to scale their impact across health, climate, economic opportunity, and learning.

This year, Solve is doubling down on its commitment to scaling world-changing solutions by distributing over $1 million in funding throughout the year.

Additionally, Solve is seeking ten exceptional solutions designed for the decade ahead-innovations that address urgent global challenges and demonstrate credible pathways to scale through markets, policy, procurement, or platforms.

"When we launched Solve ten years ago, we couldn't have predicted just how fast-and how unevenly-the world would change," said Hala Hanna, Executive Director of MIT Solve. "A pandemic stress-tested every system we rely on. Climate impacts went from abstract to unavoidable. Trust in institutions eroded. And now AI is reshaping power faster than policy can keep up. None of this is neutral-it's widened gaps in equity, access, and opportunity. That's why our Solvers matter so much. They're not waiting for perfect conditions or permission-they're building what comes next, with intention and with people at the center. This year, we're doubling down on supporting them."

The ten selected solutions will be announced at Solve Challenge Finals on September 22, 2026, during Climate Week and the United Nations General Assembly in New York City.

Selected innovators receive access to Solve's full support ecosystem, including connections to MIT's innovation network, tailored mentorship, extensive pro bono resources, and significant funding opportunities from Solve's global community of partners.

2026 funding opportunities for selected Solvers include:

The Citizens Workforce Innovation Prize - $100,000 (presented by Citizens)

The Collegium Prize for Innovation - $100,000 (presented by Collegium Pharmaceutical)

The E Ink Innovation Prize - $100,000 (presented by E Ink)

The AI for Humanity Prize - $150,000 (presented by Patrick J. McGovern Foundation)

The Seeding the Future Prize for Climate-Positive and Equitable Food Systems - $100,000 (presented by Seeding the Future Foundation)

Interested in building a better future through social innovation? Connect with us at partnerships@solve.mit.edu to explore prize sponsorship opportunities and custom challenge partnerships.

About MIT Solve

Solve is an initiative of MIT. We believe that to achieve a more sustainable and prosperous future for all, we need new voices and ideas. We launch open calls for exceptional solutions to the most pressing global challenges from anyone, anywhere in the world. Selected innovators get the backing of MIT and our community of supporters to scale their impact and drive lasting change. Join us on this mission. solve.mit.edu

Media Contact

Bridget Weiler

Director of Marketing & Communications

bridget.weiler@solve.mit.edu

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SOURCE: MIT Solve

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/mit-solve-launches-10th-anniversary-global-challenge-to-back-the-1147506