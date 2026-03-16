LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / Caleb Turner, founder of SEO Rank Media, is advancing a framework for AI search optimization built around what he calls the two arenas of modern visibility: getting retrieved and getting preferred. Brands no longer win by chasing trophy rankings alone; they win when search engines and large language models pull them into the right commercial conversations and choose them as the best fit for high-intent prompts, Caleb argues.

Caleb believes keyword ranking reports are increasingly vanity metrics in a search environment. Instead of celebrating a position for a head term, he emphasizes whether a brand is visible for buyer questions that reflect purchase intent. That view is reinforced by GEO research, including a study called E-GEO: A Testbed for Generative Engine Optimization in E-Commerce , which found that intent alignment, factuality, differentiation, and machine-friendly formatting materially improve performance in generative search. Caleb explains the findings on his YouTube channel.



To act on those findings, Turner built an internal GPT-powered chunk re-ranker, or meta optimizer, based on the E-GEO study's structure and conclusions. Rather than treating the paper as broad inspiration, the workflow follows its core logic: compare candidate content chunks against a target query, identify the strongest answer, rewrite it into multiple extractable formats, and re-rank those outputs to determine which version is most likely to be surfaced and preferred in AI-generated answers.

Caleb has also refined this approach through public discussions with other respected industry figures. He has interviewed Ross Simmonds and Nick Eubanks publicly about the future of SEO, GEO, and AEO, drawing on conversations with peers in the space, including a public interview with Charles Floate. Across those exchanges, the same principles keep surfacing: build authority beyond your own site, understand how people search, and publish content clear enough to be quoted, trusted, and reused by AI engines.

"Vanity metrics may look good in a dashboard, but they do not tell you whether your brand is showing up when a real buyer is ready to act," Turner said.

"The real KPI is whether you are retrieved for the right conversations and preferred when the model compares options."

SEO Rank Media is a Los Angeles-based agency focused on SEO, PPC, and AI-ready search strategy.

Contact:

Caleb Turner

(213) 816-4124

Caleb@seorankmedia.com

SOURCE: SEO Rank Media LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/caleb-turner-of-seo-rank-media-introduces-chunk-re-ranker-to-help-brands-win-a-1147922